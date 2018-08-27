United Airlines flight evacuated after blown tire in Denver
A United Continental Airlines jet is seen in 2011. (AP / Amy Sancetta)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 10:47PM EDT
DENVER - Passengers and crew on a United Airlines flight were bused to a concourse at Denver International Airport because of a blown tire.
Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the flat tire was discovered Monday evening. She did not know which tire on the Boeing 737 blew or if it happened before or after the plane landed.
The plane stopped on the taxiway, and the 165 people on board were loaded onto buses.
No injuries were reported, and a call to United was not immediately returned Monday evening.
