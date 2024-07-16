United Airlines apologizes for treatment of Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis

United Airlines apologized to Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis on Tuesday for his mistreatment on a recent flight.

Davis, 51, was handcuffed and removed from a plane Saturday in Santa Ana, Calif., after a flight attendant accused the former Denver Broncos star of hitting him.

Davis released a statement Monday on Instagram explaining that he had "lightly tapped" the flight attendant's arm to get his attention, only to hear him respond, "Don't hit me!"

Davis said FBI agents and local authorities boarded the plane at Orange County's John Wayne Airport and placed him in handcuffs in front of his wife and three children and then removed him from the flight.