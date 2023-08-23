Unique, spotless giraffe calf wows crowd at Tennessee zoo after public debut

This giraffe calf was born last month in a Tennessee zoo without the animal's common and most distinct feature: its patches.

Brights Zoo believes the calf could even be a one-of-a-kind living specimen. Reticulated giraffes are rarely born without their spot pattern.

According to local media, the last reported spotless giraffe was born in a Japanese zoo in 1972.

Now she needs a name, which will be chosen through a social media poll that runs through Sept. 4.

With files from Reuters