Undersheriff: Teen likely killed herself before manhunt
This combination of undated photos released by the Jefferson County, Colo., Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 shows Sol Pais. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 19, 2019 10:10PM EDT
DENVER -- A Colorado undersheriff who led the search for a Florida teenager whose actions prompted tightened security at Columbine High School says she likely killed herself before police launched a massive manhunt.
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling tells The Denver Post that 18-year-old Sol Pais likely killed herself Monday evening. Her body was found in the snowy foothills west of Denver on Wednesday.
Snelling says, "The logical likelihood was she was here to end her journey."
A manhunt was launched Tuesday, the day after Pais travelled from Miami to Denver and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. FBI officials were concerned that she planned an attack of her own because she was "infatuated" with the 1999 Columbine shooting that killed 13 people.
Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the attack.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 Saudi women seek asylum in Georgia, claiming oppression
- Parents who starved and shackled children sentenced to life
- Trump spokeswoman says she didn't lie despite telling Mueller of 'slip of the tongue'
- Warren becomes first 2020 Democrat to call for impeachment
- Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren dies at 92