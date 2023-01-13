Under oath, Trump hurled insults at woman who alleges rape
Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump angrily hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s, according to excerpts of his videotaped testimony unsealed by a court on Friday.
Portions of his 5 1/2-hour October deposition in a lawsuit filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll were released publicly after a federal judge rejected his lawyers' request that it remained sealed.
“She said that I did something to her that never took place. There was no anything. I know nothing about this nut job,” he said, according to the transcript.
The excerpts reveal a contentious battle between Trump and Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer for Carroll, who questioned him as Trump called the former longtime Elle magazine columnist the perpetrator of “a complete scam” in which she described the rape as she “was promoting a really crummy book.”
“I will sue her after this is over, and that's the thing I really look forward to doing. And I'll sue you too,” he told Kaplan.
The release of excerpts from the deposition came the same day as Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, unrelated to the lawyer, also refused a request by Trump's attorneys to toss out two lawsuits by Carroll alleging defamation and rape. An April trial is planned.
Trump has repeatedly said the encounter with Carroll in the mid-1990s at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.
In his testimony, Trump repeatedly attacked Carroll's depiction of him as a rapist.
Trump said he knew it wasn't “politically correct” to say “she's not my type” when he responded to claims shortly after Carroll's 2019 book was published. The writer alleged she was attacked by Trump in a dressing room after they had a chance meeting in the store and she agreed to help him pick out lingerie for a friend.
“But I'll say it anyway,” he said. “She's accusing me of rape, a woman that I have no idea who she is. It came out of the blue. She's accusing me of raping her, the worst thing you can do, the worst charge.”
Speaking to her attorney, he added: “And you know it's not true too. You're a political operative also. You're a disgrace. But she's accusing me and so are you of rape, and it never took place.”
At one point in the deposition, Trump called Carroll “sick, mentally sick.” He mischaracterized an interview Carroll had given on CNN, falsely claiming she had talked about enjoying being sexually assaulted. “She actually indicated that she loved it. Okay? She loved it until commercial break,” Trump said. “In fact, I think she said it was sexy, didn't she? She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn't she say that?”
Kaplan, Carroll's attorney, then tried to elicit from Trump that he raped her client.
“So, sir, I just want to confirm: It's your testimony that E. Jean Carroll said that she loved being sexually assaulted by you?”
Trump answered: “Well, based on her interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that's what took place. And we can define that. ... I think she said that rape was sexy - which it's not, by the way.”
What Carroll has said in her writing, and in the interview with Cooper, is that she doesn't like to use the word rape because some other people “think rape is sexy.” She said she preferred the term “fight.”
At another point in the deposition, Kaplan asked Trump if he had ever touched a woman on her breast or buttocks or any other sexual part without her consent.
“Well, I will tell you no, but you may have some people like your client that lie,” he responded.
Late Friday, Trump attorney Alina Habba issued a statement, saying: “While it was entirely unnecessary for the unsealing of a transcript both parties previously agreed would remain confidential, our client has nothing to hide and looks forward to resolving this meritless case.”
Roberta Kaplan declined to comment on the release of the deposition excerpts.
Kaplan, the Manhattan judge, earlier Friday upheld the lawsuits alleging rape and defamation and seeking unspecified damages by Carroll, saying they could proceed to trial because Trump's challenges were without merit.
“The fact that Mr. Trump denies Ms. Carroll's allegations does not enter into the analysis at this stage of the case,” the jurist wrote. “What, if anything, actually occurred must await further proceedings if the complaint withstands the present motion.”
Habba said in a statement: “While we are disappointed with the Court's decision, we intend to immediately appeal the order and continue to advocate for our client's constitutionally protected rights.”
In his ruling, the judge said the Adult Survivor's Act was similar to the Child Victims Act, another New York state law that temporarily allowed victims of sexual assaults when they were children to sue their abusers years later.
Carroll initially sued Trump for defamation after he mocked her claims he sexually assaulted her. Carroll sued Trump with the rape claim in November, when the Adult Survivor's Act took effect.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
As a potential recession mixed with the after-effects of the pandemic loom over Canadians, advocates working to end gender-based violence say these economic crises will only exacerbate domestic abuse for vulnerable people, particularly women.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Watch what you tweet: Poll finds most employers would consider firing workers for inappropriate social media posts
New polling has found that 86 per cent of Canadian companies would consider firing employees based on inappropriate social media posts.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
Canada
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Risk of flooding, avalanches high in B.C. as rain falls, temperatures rise
Flood watches are up for several regions of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast as another day of heavy rain, combined with snowmelt and a leap in freezing levels, could push some southwestern British Columbia waterways over their banks.
-
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
-
As possible recession looms, advocate warn domestic violence could increase
As a potential recession mixed with the after-effects of the pandemic loom over Canadians, advocates working to end gender-based violence say these economic crises will only exacerbate domestic abuse for vulnerable people, particularly women.
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
World
-
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
-
Keenan Anderson, cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder, dies from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police
Keenan Anderson, 31, and cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died from cardiac arrest last week after he was repeatedly tased by police, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, marking the third officer-involved death in the city this year.
-
Suspect charged with murder in assassination of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese prosecutors formally charged the suspect in the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with murder, sending him to stand trial, a court said Friday.
-
Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkiye's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of "sabotage" against Sweden's bid to join NATO.
-
Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting
As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.
-
Top Brazil court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account.
Politics
-
NEW
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
-
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
-
Liberal minister says Canada needs more immigration, some worried about impacts on services
As Canada plans to significantly ramp up its immigration levels in the coming years, some policy experts are worried about potential effects on health care, housing and the labour market. But Immigration Minister Sean Fraser insists that Canada needs more newcomers to address labour shortages and demographic changes that threaten the country's future.
Health
-
Pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis poisoning doubled in provinces that legalized edibles: study
A new study tracking hospitalizations for poisonings in children aged nine and under suggests the rate of pediatric hospitalizations caused by cannabis more than doubled in provinces that permitted the sale of cannabis edibles.
-
Researchers investigating head trauma in the Canadian military want veterans to 'pledge their brain'
Project Enlist Canada, an awareness initiative, is asking veterans to donate their brain tissue after death to help better understand certain degenerative brain diseases in those who served.
-
SickKids hospital to begin ramping surgeries back up as respiratory surge abates
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it will begin increasing surgeries on Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Cyberattacks are happening more frequently, experts explain why
A wave of high-profile cyberattacks has recently hit hospitals, businesses and organizations in Ontario, including the LCBO this week and Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Scouts Canada in December.
-
UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to U.S.
The U.S. has now collected 510 reports of unidentified flying objects, many of which are flying in sensitive military airspace. While there's no evidence of extraterrestrials, they still pose a threat, the government said in a declassified report summary released Thursday.
-
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
Entertainment
-
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sets Guinness World Record for fastest selling non-fiction book ever
Prince Harry can add another Guinness World Record to his accolades after his book was declared the fastest selling non-fiction book ever.
-
Frankie Muniz, best known as 'Malcolm,' reboots racing career
There might be a reboot on the horizon for actor Frankie Muniz, one aptly titled "Malcolm in the Middle of a Pileup."
-
AFI Awards holds moment of silence for Lisa Marie Presley
In a ballroom filled with stars like Viola Davis, Ben Stiller and Sigourney Weaver, the American Film Institute Awards on Friday paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.
Business
-
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
-
Bank economists see mild recession likely ahead despite surprising resilience
Canadian households and the overall economy have proven surprisingly resilient in the face of rising interest rates, said senior economists from the big banks, which could complicate the fight against inflation.
-
Home prices are falling, but likely won't fall much further thanks to housing shortage: CMHC deputy chief economist
The price of housing in Canada likely won't drop much further due to the country's ongoing shortage of new homes, even as rising interest rates curb some demand, the deputy chief economist for the CMHC says.
Lifestyle
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
Watch what you tweet: Poll finds most employers would consider firing workers for inappropriate social media posts
New polling has found that 86 per cent of Canadian companies would consider firing employees based on inappropriate social media posts.
-
Looking to insure your engagement ring? Review your home policy first
Diamonds may be forever, but most know all it takes is an errant slip or a forgetful wearer for wedding and engagement rings to end up lost for good.
Sports
-
Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league
Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league.
-
Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship
Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.
-
FIFA charges Argentina over World Cup final celebrations
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against the Argentine Football Association on Friday for alleged offensive player misconduct and violations of fair play at the World Cup final.
Autos
-
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
With its sales slowing and its stock price tumbling, Tesla Inc. slashed prices dramatically Friday on several versions of its electric vehicles, making some of its models eligible for a new federal tax credit that could help spur buyer interest.
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.