UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city's last stronghold is dire, and citizens are "begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it's not a matter of days. It's a matter of hours."
Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions could be heard in some cities.
- Complete coverage of the latest news on the war in Ukraine
- Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
- WATCH: Omar Sachedina on Europe's reliance on Russian energy
On Thursday, Russia launched a missile attack on a residential high-rise and another building in Kyiv, shattering weeks of relative calm in the capital following Russia's retreat from the region early this month.
U.S.-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said one of its journalists, Vira Hyrych, was killed in the bombardment. Ten people were wounded, one of them losing a leg, authorities said.
The missile strike came barely an hour after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a news conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"This says a lot about Russia's true attitude toward global institutions, about attempts of the Russian leadership to humiliate the UN and everything the organization represents," Zelenskyy said late Thursday in his nightly video address to the nation. "Therefore, it requires a correspondingly powerful response."
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the attack was Russian President Vladimir Putin's way of giving "his middle finger" to Guterres.
In an apparent reference to the Kyiv bombing, Russia's military said it had destroyed "production buildings" at the Artem defence factory.
The missile strike came just as life in Kyiv seemed to be getting back a little closer to normal, with cafes and businesses starting to reopen and growing numbers of people going out to enjoy the arrival of spring.
Volodymyr Fesenko, a Ukrainian political analyst and head of the Kyiv-based Penta Center think tank, said the bombardment of the capital carried a message: "Russia is sending a clear signal about its intention to continue the war despite the international pressure."
Getting a full picture of the unfolding battle in the east has been difficult because airstrikes and artillery barrages have made it extremely dangerous for reporters to move around. Both Ukraine and the Moscow-backed rebels fighting in the east also have introduced tight restrictions on reporting from the combat zone.
But so far, Russia's troops and the separatist forces appear to have made only minor gains.
In the gutted city of Mariupol, around 100,000 people were believed trapped with little food, water or medicine. An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian defenders and 1,000 civilians were holed up at the Azovstal steel plant.
The Soviet-era steel plant has a vast underground network of bunkers able to withstand airstrikes. But the situation has grown more dire after the Russians dropped "bunker busters" and other bombs.
"Locals who manage to leave Mariupol say it is hell, but when they leave this fortress, they say it is worse," said Boichenko, the mayor.
UN spokesman Farhan Haq said the organization was negotiating with authorities in Moscow and Kyiv to create safe passage.
Ukraine has blamed the failure of numerous previous evacuation attempts on continued Russian shelling.
This time, "we hope there's a slight touch of humanity in the enemy," the mayor said.
Also Friday, two towns in central Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region were hit by Russian rockets, the regional governor said. There was no immediate word on casualties or damage.
Fighting could be heard from Kramatorsk to Sloviansk, two cities about 18 kilometres (11 miles) apart in the Donbas. Columns of smoke rose from the Sloviansk area and neighbouring cities. At least one person was reported wounded in the shelling.
The governor of Russia's Kursk region said that a border post came under mortar fire from Ukraine and that Russian border forces returned fire. He said there were no casualties on the Russian side.
In the village of Ruska Lozava, near Kharkiv, hundreds of people were evacuated after Ukrainian forces retook the city from Russian occupiers. according to the Kharkiv regional governor. Those who fled to Kharkiv spoke of the dire conditions they faced while under Russian control, with little water, food and no electricity.
"We were hiding in the basement, it was horror. The basement was shaking from the explosions, we were screaming, we were crying and we were praying to God," said Ludmila Bocharnikova.
A video posted by Ukraine's Azov battalion showed troops raising the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag over the government building in the center of the village, though fighting continued on the outskirts.
Former U.S. Marine Willy Joseph Cancel, 22, was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that sent him to Ukraine, his mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN.
"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for," she said, "and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it."
The Marine Corps said Cancel served four years but was given a bad-conduct discharge and sentenced to five months' confinement for violating orders. No details on the offense were given.
At least two other foreigners fighting on the Ukrainian side, one from Britain and the other from Denmark, have also been killed.
The terrible human cost of the war, which has driven more than 11 million Ukrainians from their homes, continues to climb.
In Lyman, a town in the Donbas, shells rained on Tatiana Matsegora's home this week. Matsegora's 14-year-old grandson, Igor, was pronounced dead after rescue workers drove him to the hospital. Her daughter was in serious condition, and her son-in-law was also killed.
"'Grandma, will I live?"' she said Igor asked her when they were in the basement, waiting for help. "I said that he would live. But look what happened: I betrayed him."
------
Associated Press journalists Jon Gambrell and Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Yesica Fisch in Sloviansk, and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
Correction
This story has been updated to correct that Thursday's strike on Kyiv was the boldest attack since Moscow's retreat, not necessarily the first, and also to correct the spelling of the last name of the woman who lost her grandson to Matsegora.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
B.C. man faces deportation for alleged naked dance on sacred Bali volcano
A Vancouver man is facing deportation from Bali, Indonesia, over allegations that he danced naked on a sacred volcano in violation of the country's laws.
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv while the UN leader was visiting the capital.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. have been killed in a incident involving a motor vehicle.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Rolling Thunder' biker convoy set to roll into Ottawa
The first event of the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.
-
Caught on camera: Muslim worshippers targeted by aggressive driver in Surrey, B.C.
Members of the Muslim community in Surrey, B.C., are on edge after a group of worshippers leaving a local mosque were targeted by an aggressive driver.
-
RCMP officer worried 'frantic panic' would result if photo of N.S. killer's car released
Nova Scotia RCMP were initially reluctant to release a photo of the replica police cruiser being driven by a gunman who killed 22 people in April 2020 out of fear it could spark a "frantic panic."
-
P.E.I. to ask Ottawa to change name of Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing
Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature voted unanimously Friday to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing.
-
Grizzly bears emerge after longest-ever hibernation at B.C. ski resort
A pair of grizzly bears emerged following what was the longest-ever hibernation period at the British Columbia ski resort where they live.
World
-
Islamic State 'Beatle' sentenced to life for murdering U.S. hostages
A U.S. judge on Friday imposed a lifetime prison sentence on a member of an Islamic State militant group nicknamed 'The Beatles' that beheaded American hostages, at a hearing where one victim's mother told the defendant, 'I will not hate you.'
-
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
-
Powerful explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 10 people
A powerful explosion ripped through a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday, killing at least 10 people and wounding as many as 30, a Taliban spokesman said.
-
Americans bring 'souvenir' artillery shell to Israel airport
A bomb scare set off scenes of panic at Israel's airport after an American family showed up with an unexploded artillery shell they had found in the Golan Heights and intended to bring back as a souvenir.
-
Iran marks Jerusalem Day after 2-year pandemic suspension
Thousands of Iranians marched in the capital of Tehran on Friday to mark 'Quds Day,' or Jerusalem Day, a traditional show of support for the Palestinians. It was the first time such marches were held since before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
-
Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack
An Oath Keepers member on Friday admitted to engaging in seditious conspiracy during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and agreed to cooperate with investigators, handing a win to prosecutors as they prepare for a likely trial against the far-right group's founder.
Politics
-
Moderna Montreal factory will make Canada an mRNA 'leader,' says Trudeau
Canadian leaders and biotech company Moderna officially announced Friday that a new vaccine production facility in Montreal will ensure a long-term supply of made-in-Canada vaccines. Critics said focusing on 'high profit margin' private production will just increase inequality.
-
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
-
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Health
-
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
-
U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu
The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States has appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday.
-
Africa sees rise in measles as pandemic disrupts vaccines
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.
Sci-Tech
-
UAE to send astronaut on 6-month mission to space station
The United Arab Emirates has purchased a seat on a SpaceX rocket for an Emirati astronaut to journey to the International Space Station for a six-month stay, officials said Friday, the oil-rich federation's first long-term mission as it advances its ambitions in space.
-
Google adds ways to keep personal info private in searches
Google has expanded options for keeping personal information private from online searches.
-
'Fish lizard' fossils found in Swiss Alps belonged to some of the largest creatures that ever lived
The fossils of giant, extinct marine reptiles have been found in an unlikely place: within the high altitudes of the Swiss Alps.
Entertainment
-
Celine Dion postpones world tour because of health
Celine Dion says she has been forced to postpone her European tour for the second time.
-
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year. Corden told of his decision during the taping of Thursday's 'The Late Late Show,' which he began hosting in 2015.
-
Sharon Osbourne tearfully reveals husband Ozzy has COVID-19
Sharon Osbourne is taking some time off from her new job to help her husband through COVID-19.
Business
-
Economy surged ahead in February, fuelling expectations of another interest rate hike
The Canadian economy surged ahead in February as pandemic-related restrictions eased, fuelling expectations by economists that the Bank of Canada will opt for another oversized rate hike in June.
-
Stocks fall on Wall Street, sinking indexes for the week
Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting major indexes back into the red for the week after several sharp moves both up and down over the past few days.
-
New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply
A new pipeline due to start commercial operation in June is designed to ensure that large volumes of gas flow between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.
Lifestyle
-
'A big moment in history': First ever Sask. world champion cheer team reflects on win
Members of the first Saskatchewan cheerleading team to win gold at the Cheerleading Worlds are on cloud nine as they reflect on their historic competition.
-
Texas high school policy banning braided or twisted hair has stopped a teen from attending school, his mom says
Nothing makes Dyree Williams feel more like himself than his hair, which he has proudly worn in twists, braids and locks all his life -- it's part of his identity and a direct connection to his ancestors. But Williams' locks became an issue after the 17-year-old moved to a new school with a dress code policy that states 'braided hair or corn rows will not be allowed.'
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
Canadian NHL fans primed to return to arenas after long playoff absence
COVID-19 restrictions pushed the NHL behind closed doors and inside its 2020 post-season Toronto and Edmonton bubbles. That will change next week when the Leafs, Oilers and Flames open the post-season in front of die-hard spectators no doubt eager to make up for lost time.
-
No historic comeback for Raptors, who drop ugly 132-97 loss to Sixers
The Toronto Raptors fell short in their bid for an historic NBA playoff comeback.
-
A 61-year-old is set to row solo from the U.S. to France. The entire journey will be nearly 6,400 kilometres
Over the next couple of months, one man will attempt to row close to 6,400 kilometres (4,000 miles) across the Atlantic Ocean. Peter Harley, 61, hopes to set sail next week, weather permitting, from Virginia Beach and make his way to La Trinité-sur-Mer, France.
Autos
-
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.
-
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk
Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.
-
Replica of Canadian car predating Ford Model T unveiled in Ontario
At an event on Wednesday in Burlington, Ont., the grandson of a Canadian automotive pioneer unveiled a replica of the Fossmobile, the car his grandfather built in 1897 out of old bicycle frames and wheels from horse drawn carts.