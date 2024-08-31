World

    • UN will continue to engage the Taliban in Afghanistan despite new laws restricting women

    Taliban fighters celebrate the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq) Taliban fighters celebrate the third anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan, in Lashkar Gah, Helmand province, southwestern Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdul Khaliq)
    Share
    ISLAMABAD, Pakistan -

    The United Nations will continue to engage all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, a UN spokesman said, even though Afghanistan’s rulers issued a ban on women’s voices and bare faces in public and severed ties with the UN mission after it criticized them.

    UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric in New York defended the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, and its head Roza Otunbayeva, who said that the new laws provided a “distressing vision” for Afghanistan’s future.

    She said last week the laws extend the " already intolerable restrictions ” on the rights of women and girls, with “even the sound of a female voice” outside the home apparently deemed a moral violation.

    The laws were issued after they were approved by supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada. The Taliban had set up a ministry for the " propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice” after seizing power in 2021. They say the laws are based on their interpretation of Sharia law.

    The ministry called on international organizations, countries and individuals to respect the religious values ​​of Muslims. It announced on Friday that it will no longer cooperate with UNAMA because of its criticism of the laws.

    “We have been very vocal on the decision to further make women’s presence almost disappear in Afghanistan. In terms of the contacts with the de facto authorities, I mean, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban,” Dujarric said at a news conference.

    "We have always done so following our mandate and I would say impartially and in good faith, always upholding the norms of the UN, pushing the messages of human rights and equality. And we will continue our work as mandated by the Security Council.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News