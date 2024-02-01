World

    • UN warns of spike in killings and kidnappings across Haiti as deployment of armed force stalls

    A police officer inspects a public transportation vehicle at a checkpoint in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) A police officer inspects a public transportation vehicle at a checkpoint in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
    Share
    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -

    More than 2,300 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti from October to December last year, a nearly 10 per cent increase compared with the previous quarter, according to a new UN report released Thursday.

    The number of killings alone spiked to more than 1,600 during the period, with officials blaming the vacuum created by the death of a powerful gang leader known as Andrice Isca for unleashing territorial fights in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince that killed and injured nearly 270 people over roughly two weeks in late November. Isca has also been identified as Iskar Andrice and Iscar Andris.

    Authorities said fights occurred within a powerful gang federation known as G-9 Family and Allies, which also targeted an opposition gang coalition called G-Pep.

    "In addition to the loss of human life, the humanitarian toll of the clashes was disastrous: over 1,000 people were forced to abandon their homes and take refuge in nearby areas," stated the report by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti, known as BINUH.

    Officials said at least 262 gang members died in the last quarter, but noted the losses were barely felt given that "the ease of recruitment among the poor populations living under their control enabled them to rapidly replenish their ranks."

    The report also found that nearly 700 people were kidnapped from October to December, an increase of nearly 20 per cent compared with the previous quarter.

    "No social category has been spared: from street vendors and farmers...to high-level professionals, including doctors and civil servants," according to the report.

    Gangs also continue to rape women and girls, sometimes recording themselves and posting the videos on social media "with a view to humiliate their victims," the report stated.

    Children continue to be targeted by gangs, with more than 50 killed in the last quarter, including a 10-year-old who encountered members of the Grand Ravine gang.

    "After questioning the boy, they accused him of being a police informant and executed him on the spot," the report said.

    Overall, more than 310,000 people have been left homeless in Haiti because of gang violence, including some 170,000 children, according to UNICEF. In addition, more than 8,400 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Haiti overall last year, more than double the number reported in 2022.

    BINUH recommended in its report that the international community accelerate the deployment of a foreign armed force, but it's unlikely one would arrive soon in Haiti, which first requested the force more than a year ago.

    Last week, a court in Kenya barred the UN-backed deployment of police officers to Haiti, saying it was unconstitutional.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News