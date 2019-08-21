

The Associated Press





The UN humanitarian chief in Yemen is warning that unless significant new funding is received in the coming weeks food rations for 12 million people in the war-torn country will be reduced and at least 2.5 million malnourished children will be cut off from life-saving services.

Lise Grande said the UN was forced to suspend most vaccination campaigns in May and without new money a "staggering" 22 life-saving programs in Yemen will close in the next two months.

At a UN pledging conference in February, donors pledged $2.6 billion to meet the urgent needs of more than 20 million Yemenis, but Grande said that to date, less than half the amount has been received.

In a statement Wednesday, she said that "when money doesn't come, people die."