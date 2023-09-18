UN warns disease outbreak in Libya's flooded east could spark 'a second devastating crisis'

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Grocery executives in Ottawa for meeting with Freeland, Champagne on food prices

The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains are in Ottawa for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices. CTV News was on-scene as the grocery executives and ministers arrived for their sit-down. Here's what they had to say.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News