UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
The council condemned the Taliban's ban on women working for the UN, a decision the resolution calls "unprecedented in the history of the United Nations."
The unanimous 15-0 vote, with the United States, Russia and China all in favour, was a sign of the widespread global concerns over the Taliban's actions. It was a rare moment of unity on a high-profile issue at a time of steep international divisions over the Ukraine war, although both Russia and China criticized the United States after the vote for its past role in Afghanistan and for refusing to return all $7 billion in frozen Afghan government funds.
The Security Council never considered sanctions against the Taliban but the strong rebuke by the UN's most powerful body is a blow to the prestige of Afghanistan's rulers, who are trying get credibility on the global stage -- including formal recognition by the United Nations as Afghanistan's legitimate government.
When the Taliban seized power in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out of Afghanistan after two decades of war, they initially promised a more moderate rule than during their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001. But there has been a growing international outcry as Taliban leaders have gradually re-imposed their severe interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia, on women and girls.
During the 20 years after the Taliban were ousted in 2001 for harbouring al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden, who masterminded the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, schools and universities were opened for girls and women entered the workforce and politics, and became judges, ministers and professors.
U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council after the vote, "Today, the Security Council has sent a clear. unanimous message to the Taliban and to the world: We will not stand for the Taliban's repression of women and girls."
In Kabul on Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the Security Council's condemnation of the decision to restrict Afghan women from working at the UN as an "internal social matter" that did not impact outside states.
"We remain committed to ensuring all rights of Afghan women while emphasizing that diversity must be respected and not politicized," the ministry said in a statement.
Separately, a prominent figure in the Taliban denounced the Security Council's "failed policy" of pressure. Anas Haqqani, brother of the Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, said in a tweet: "It would have been better if UNSC had assessed the removal of diplomatic & financial sanctions instead of such resolutions, which amounts to the collective punishment of Afghans."
The resolution, co-sponsored by the United Arab Emirates and Japan, expresses "deep concern at the increasing erosion of respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women and girls in Afghanistan by the Taliban" and reaffirms their "indispensable role" in Afghan society.
It calls on the Taliban to swiftly restore their access to education, employment, freedom of movement and equal participation in public life. And it urges all other UN member nations to use their influence to promote "an urgent reversal" of the Taliban's policies and practices toward women and girls.
Under Taliban rule, girls have been barred from school beyond the sixth grade and women are now virtually confined to their homes, unable to go out and travel without a male guardian. In late December, the Taliban banned national and international aid groups from employing Afghan women and on April 4 they extended that ban to Afghan women working for the United Nations.
UAE Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh said over 90 countries from around the world co-sponsored the resolution including many Muslim nations and some from Afghanistan's neighbourhood "which makes our fundamental message today even more significant: the world will not sit by silently as women in Afghanistan are erased from society."
Pressure mounted for a legally binding Security Council resolution addressing the Taliban's crackdown on women and girls after the UN ban.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the Taliban ban "a violation of the inalienable fundamental human rights of women" and Afghanistan's obligations under international human rights law, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Female staff members are essential to executing life-saving UN operations on the ground, Dujarric said, stressing that out of Afghanistan's population of about 40 million people, "we're trying to reach 23 million men, women and children with humanitarian aid."
The UN has warned that the ban could cripple desperately needed aid deliveries, and lead to a UN pullout from Afghanistan.
Since April 5, the 3,300 Afghans employed by the UN -- 2,700 men and 600 women -- have stayed home, but Dujarric has said they continue to work and will be paid. The UN's 600-strong international staff, including 200 women, is not affected by the Taliban ban.
Roza Otunbayeva, a former president and foreign minister of the Kyrgyz Republic who heads the UN political mission in Afghanistan known as UNAMA, responded to the Taliban's ban on Afghan women working for the 193-nation world body by ordering an operational review of the UN's presence in the country, which will last until May 5.
Before the review is completed, secretary-general Guterres will host an international meeting on Afghanistan in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on May 1-2. UN spokesman Dujarric said last week that the closed meeting will be attended by envoys on Afghanistan from various countries with the aim of seeking a "durable way forward" for the country.
His announcement followed an April 17 speech at Princeton University by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, who led a high-ranking UN delegation to meetings with Taliban ministers in January, previewing the Doha meeting.
"Out of that, we hope that we'll find those baby steps to put us back on the pathway to recognition (of the Taliban), a principled recognition," Mohammed said. "Is it possible? I don't know. (But) that discussion has to happen. The Taliban clearly want recognition, and that's the leverage we have."
The UAE's Nusseibeh said the resolution sends a clear signal to the Doha meeting from the international community and the Security Council: Women and girls play an essential role in every society, including Afghanistan, humanitarian access must not be gender-based, and political engagement and dialogue are the only way forward.
While the resolution focuses on the Taliban crackdown on women and girls, it also underscores that it is critical for all Afghan parties, the region and the wider international community to hold talks to reach a political settlement and restore peace and stability "in the country, the region and beyond."
The resolution reaffirms the UN's support for "a peaceful, stable, prosperous and inclusive Afghanistan" and for an "inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned determination of the country's political future and development path."
It also recognizes the many challenges Afghanistan faces, stresses the urgent need to address "the dire economic and humanitarian situation" in the country, and reiterates that women are essential to the delivery of humanitarian aid.
The Taliban have ignored numerous appeals from the UN and many countries, including the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to restore the rights of girls and women. But Japan's UN Ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane said "we need to keep reaching out to them" so the message can start resonating.
Nusseibeh said at some point the Taliban will want to be part of the international community, and when they do "I think it's clear what the conditions and the requirements are."
This story was published on April 27, 2023. It is being republished to correct the UN Secretary-General's reference to Taliban ban, instead of UN ban.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
King formally accepts role as Commissioner-in-Chief of the RCMP
King Charles formally accepted the honorary role of Commissioner-in Chief of the RCMP in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
BREAKING | High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that one of the men convicted in a 2007 gangland murder should have the chance to provide evidence related to allegations of police misconduct and treatment in solitary confinement.
Trudeau says government making 'serious offers' to end public service strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government is making 'serious offers' in a bid to bring a strike of its largest public sector union to an end.
opinion | Will the Royal Family embrace reconciliation and offer an apology?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
Canada
-
Trudeau says government making 'serious offers' to end public service strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday the government is making 'serious offers' in a bid to bring a strike of its largest public sector union to an end.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | High Court dismisses Crown appeal in 'Surrey Six' gang murder case
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Friday that one of the men convicted in a 2007 gangland murder should have the chance to provide evidence related to allegations of police misconduct and treatment in solitary confinement.
-
Mechanical issue in Canadian plane delays Sudan airlift, as Turkish plane shot at
Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane that has since been resolved.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces decision on Surrey police transition, recommends SPS
The B.C. government is recommending that Surrey continue the transition to a municipal police force, citing concerns about the local RCMP detachment's ability to quickly rehire officers if it remains the police of jurisdiction in the city.
-
Ontario casinos faces long road to recovery after ransomware attack, expert says
Technology analyst Carmi Levy said the ransomware attack that knocked the servers out to Gateway Casinos facilities in Ontario is the digital equivalent of recovering from a major fire or similar disaster.
World
-
UN urges Afghanistan's Taliban to reverse bans on women
The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday calling on Afghanistan's Taliban rulers to swiftly reverse their increasingly harsh restrictions on women and girls, which range from severely restricting education to banning women from most jobs, public spaces and gyms.
-
Heavy clashes rock Sudan's capital despite truce extension
Heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman early Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds.
-
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks soon: TASS
Armenia and Azerbaijan will hold talks in the near future on a peace deal to try to settle their long-running differences, Russia's TASS news agency quoted the secretary of Armenia's Security Council as saying.
-
Death sentence upheld for ex-school principal who killed 3
Thailand's Supreme Court upheld a death sentence for an ex-elementary school principal convicted of killing three people, including a toddler, during an armed gold shop robbery in 2020.
-
Motorcycle suicide bomber launches Pakistan attack, at least three soldiers killed
A suicide bomber on a motorcycle blew himself up as militants attacked a temporary military camp in northwest Pakistan and at least three soldiers were killed, security officials and the army said on Friday.
-
A NJ pastor-politician is gunned down, and a community reels
Friends and loved ones of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour are asking for help figuring out who gunned down the charismatic pastor-politician outside her Sayreville home on Feb. 1. The case is reverberating from New Jersey to West Africa, with touchpoints including politics, religion and money that echo across continents.
Politics
-
Former Trudeau Foundation CEO says she resigned after pushback on donation audit
The former CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says she resigned because some members of its board of directors refused to recuse themselves from involvement in an independent forensic audit into a 2016 donation that she says was linked to China.
-
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
Health
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Sci-Tech
-
Robots run the show as Swiss radio station tests AI voices for a day
Three months in the making, the French-language station Couleur 3 in Switzerland is touting a one-day experiment using cloned voices of five real, human presenters.
-
Largest-ever federal university grant awarded for AI and robotics research, as part of $1.4B fund
The Canadian government has unveiled which universities will be receiving a portion of $1.4 billion in research funding, with the single largest sum going to the University of Toronto for its work on artificial intelligence.
-
Are aliens playing 'Marco Polo' with us? Scientists inspecting 'fast radio bursts' from space
Aliens or space noise? Repeated fast radio bursts from outer galaxies are stirring up new excitement in the search for extra-terrestrial life.
Entertainment
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
-
James Corden addresses divided America in final 'Late Late Show'
James Corden used part of his farewell speech on Thursday's final episode of CBS' 'The Late Late Show' to address the deep rift in America over hot button issues including politics and ideology.
-
Andy Warhol portrait of O.J. Simpson goes on auction block
It was 1977, and Andy Warhol was at work on his 'Athletes' series, portraits of top sports personalities who, he felt, were gaining cultural prominence just like 'the movie stars of yesterday.' One of them was then the star running back of the Buffalo Bills: O.J. Simpson.
Business
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend
Imperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts at end of bumpy week
Wall Street is drifting higher Friday, as the market winds down a week of sharp swerves with another batch of corporate profit reports that mostly topped expectations.
-
After economy posts strong start to 2023, new data suggests slowdown has begun
The Canadian economy's strong bounce back at the start of the year appears to have been short-lived, as new data suggests growth is on a downward trajectory.
Lifestyle
-
'Gold obviously': Toronto milliner heads to U.K. with his hats for coronation parties
Some Canadians heading to London for coronation festivities have enlisted a key expert to ensure they look their royal best: a master milliner.
-
Brazilian dictionary adds Pele as adjective, synonym of best
A Brazilian dictionary has added 'Pele' as an adjective to use when describing someone who is 'exceptional, incomparable, unique.'
-
Queen's coronation recalled as U.K. prepares to crown her son
With Elizabeth's son, King Charles III, set to be crowned on May 6, people are recalling his mother's coronation 70 years ago, which was the last time the British public witnessed the ritual.
Sports
-
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Brittney Griner held her first news conference Thursday following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges.
-
CFL fines teams for exceeding 2022 salary cap
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday.
-
Wrexham: An intoxicating tale of Hollywood glamour and sporting romance
In an often brutal and bleak world, the recent resurgence of Wrexham, the city as well as the soccer club, lifts the soul. Tourists smile when asked for their thoughts on this small industrial city near the English-Welsh border, brought to the world's attention by the soccer club's owners, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.