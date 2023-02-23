UN to vote on resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Ukraine's supporters urged the UN General Assembly to vote Thursday for a resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities and withdraw from its neighbour on the eve of the first anniversary of Moscow's invasion.
The draft resolution is all but certain to pass later in the day but is nonbinding. Diplomats from Ukraine's allies seek to win over more nations that have been ambivalent toward the war in previous votes, including China.
Foreign ministers and diplomats from more than 75 countries addressed the assembly during two days of debate, with many urging support for the resolution that upholds Ukraine's territorial integrity. The war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022, has killed tens of thousands on both sides and has reduced entire cities to ruins.
Venezuela's deputy ambassador addressed the council on behalf of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine: Belarus, Bolivia, Cambodia, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, North Korea, St. Vincent, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
While other countries focused on Russia's actions, Deputy Ambassador Joaquin Perez Ayestaran said Wednesday that all countries without exception "must stringently comply with the United Nations Charter."
He said the countries in his group were against what he called divisive action in the General Assembly, and for "a spirit of compromise."
In his own appeal, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said Ukrainians deserve "not only our compassion, but also our support and solidarity."
The General Assembly has become the most important U.N. body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralyzed by Russia's veto power. The assembly's five previous resolutions on Ukraine are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.
There are no vetoes in the assembly, so the resolution is certain to be approved. The big question was how many "yes" votes it would get.
An Oct. 12 resolution condemning Russia's "attempted illegal annexation" of four Ukrainian regions and demanding its immediate reversal got the highest vote of the five resolutions -- 143-5 with 35 abstentions.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
DEVELOPING | Canadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
Canada
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
-
Pipe and saddle owned by Chief Poundmaker returned to descendants in Toronto ceremony
A saddle and a ceremonial pipe owned by Chief Poundmaker were returned to his descendants at a ceremony in Toronto on Wednesday, after being held by the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) for 99 years.
-
NDP files integrity complaint about Ford family stag-and-doe event
Ontario opposition leader Marit Stiles is asking the province’s integrity commissioner to review whether or not Premier Doug Ford acted improperly with respect to two recent family events that some developers and lobbyists were invited to take part in.
World
-
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defense Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
-
Donald Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Former U.S President Donald Trump's lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week.
-
IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year
The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security officers in the deserts of central Syria, even as people of northern Syria have been digging out of the wreckage from the region's devastating earthquake.
-
Putin, Afghans among top gift givers to Bidens in 2021
Russia's president and the deposed leader of Afghanistan were among the top gift givers to U.S. President Joe Biden and his family in 2021, according to federal documents published on Thursday.
-
Divided Cyprus' new president scopes out peace talks reset
The new president of Cyprus met informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division, which has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades.
-
Polish authorities charge Russian with spying for Moscow
Prosecutors in northeastern Poland have charged a Russian man living in Poland with having spied for Moscow between 2015 and 2022, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
Feds sign health funding deals with five provinces: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario.
-
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
-
No foreign interference report more than one year after Liberal government re-elected
Canadians still do not have access to an assessment of the work done by a panel tasked with flagging incidents of foreign interference during the last election in 2021.
Health
-
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
-
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
-
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Canadian privacy regulators launch joint investigation into TikTok
Canada is launching a joint federal and provincial investigation into short-video app TikTok over concerns about the Chinese-owned platform's collection, use and disclosure of personal information, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada said on Thursday.
-
N.S. researcher spots first recorded case of an orca caring for another species' baby
A Halifax-based biologist is part of a research team that has documented the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species.
-
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity
The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Entertainment
-
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
-
R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender
R&B superstar R. Kelly's musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was found guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement.
-
Rihanna will sing 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars next month
Rihanna will follow-up her soaring Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars.
Business
-
Loblaw facing 'over 1,000 supplier requests' for fresh price hikes: Galen G. Weston
Canada's biggest grocer is facing fresh price hikes from suppliers, signalling food inflation will continue its relentless ascent in the coming months.
-
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
-
Bombardier takes top spot for business jet production globally
Bombardier retained its position as the world's biggest business jet manufacturer in 2022, increasing its sales even as worries persisted around a possible economic slump.
Lifestyle
-
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
-
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
-
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
-
Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series
Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.
-
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Autos
-
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
-
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.