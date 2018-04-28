UN team arrives in Bangladesh to meet Rohingya refugees
Rohingyas living in no man's land collect water donated by Bangladesh Red Crescent members, near Cox's Bazar's Tumbru area, Sept. 4, 2017. (Bernat Armangue/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- A UN Security Council delegation has arrived in Bangladesh to visit Rohingya refugee camps and discuss the crisis with local officials.
The visit comes amid the delayed repatriation of some 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar to escape military-led violence.
The team arrived in the coastal town of Cox's Bazar on Saturday.
Bangladesh's acting foreign secretary, M. Khurshed Alam, said the visit is "very significant" as international pressure on Myanmar continues to mount to ensure the safe and voluntary return of the refugees, who are seeking protection from the United Nations.
Alam said the team will meet the refugees on Sunday.
Bangladesh and Myanmar agreed in December to begin repatriating the refugees in January, but the process has been delayed.
