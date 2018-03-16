UN seeks nearly $1 billion for Rohingyas
Rohingya Muslims, who spent four days in the open after crossing over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carry their belongings after they were allowed to proceed towards a refugee camp, at Palong Khali, Bangladesh, Oct. 19, 2017. (Dar Yasin/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 6:19PM EDT
The United Nations is appealing for nearly $1 billion for the humanitarian crisis sparked by the flight of about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar to Bangladesh since August.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters Friday that "urgent funding is required to meet life-saving and acute humanitarian needs of refugees, as well as affected host communities."
He says the appeal for $951 million aims to assist 1.3 million people, including 884,000 Rohingya refugees, tens of thousands of others who fled to Bangladesh previously and 336,000 Bangladeshis until the end of this year.
Haq says over 16 million litres of safe water are needed every day for the Rohingya refugee population and 12,200 metric tons of food are required every month to sustain the refugee population.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Trump jokes 'who's next?' as tumult engulfs his White House
- Stormy Daniels' lawyer says she was threatened with physical harm
- 'How rude': Outrage after family kicked off plane in viral video
- Idaho authorities investigating claims teacher fed puppy to turtle
- UN says 84 human rights activists killed in Colombia last year