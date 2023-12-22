UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps "to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities" after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the U.S. abstained to allow the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.
The remaining council members voted for the resolution except for Russia which also abstained.
Following high-level negotiations to win over Washington, the resolution no longer dilutes Israel's control over all aid deliveries to 2.3 million people in Gaza. Israel monitors the limited aid deliveries to Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.
But a weakening of language on a cessation of hostilities frustrated several council members - including veto power Russia - and Arab and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation states, some of which, diplomats said, view it as approval for Israel to further act against Hamas for a deadly Oct. 7 attack.
The adopted resolution "calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities." The initial draft had called for "an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" to allow aid access.
"By signing off on this, the council would essentially be giving the Israeli armed forces complete freedom of movement for further clearing of the Gaza Strip," Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council before the vote.
Russia proposed the draft be amended to revert to the initial text calling for "an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities." The amendment was vetoed by the United States. It received 10 votes in favor, while four members abstained.
Earlier this month the 193-member U.N. General Assembly demanded a humanitarian ceasefire, with 153 states voting in favour of the move that had been vetoed by the United States in the Security Council days earlier.
The U.S. and Israel oppose a ceasefire, believing it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and free hostages taken by Hamas.
AID MONITORING
Last month the United States abstained to allow the Security Council to call for urgent and extended humanitarian pauses in fighting for a "sufficient number of days" to allow aid access.
The move came after four unsuccessful attempts to take action.
Washington traditionally shields its ally Israel from UN action and has already twice vetoed Security Council action since an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants in which Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 people taken hostage.
Israel has retaliated against Hamas by bombarding Gaza from the air, imposing a siege and launching a ground offensive. Some 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.
Most people in Gaza have been driven from their homes and UN officials have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. The World Food Programme says half of Gaza's population is starving and only 10 per cent of the food required has entered Gaza since Oct. 7.
A key sticking point during negotiations on the resolution adopted on Friday had been an initial proposal for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a mechanism in Gaza to monitor aid from countries not party to the war.
A toned-down compromise was reached to instead ask Guterres to appoint a senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator to establish a UN mechanism for accelerating aid to Gaza through states that are not party to the conflict.
The coordinator would also have responsibility "for facilitating, coordinating, monitoring, and verifying in Gaza, as appropriate, the humanitarian nature" of all the aid.
The council also called for the warring parties "to adhere to international humanitarian law and... deplores all attacks against civilians and civilian objects, as well as all violence and hostilities against civilians, and all acts of terrorism."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October.
BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Czech police release bodycam footage from Prague mass shooting
Czech police have released bodycam footage that shows officers arriving on the scene of a mass shooting in Prague that claimed 14 lives.
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
Canada
-
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
-
Canada's GDP remained frozen for third consecutive month in October: StatCan
Canada's gross domestic product (GDP) remained unchanged for the third consecutive month in October, according to the latest data released by Statistics Canada.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
-
Power outages persist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Power outages continue to plague thousands of customers in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia a few days before Christmas.
-
Santa Claus and his nine reindeer have been given the OK to travel in Canadian skies
Transportation Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced Friday that Santa Claus and his nine reindeer are cleared for travel in Canadian airspace.
-
Unattended suspicious bag deemed safe after shutting down Toronto Pearson Airport terminal
An unattended 'suspicious bag' that temporarily shut down a Toronto Pearson Airport terminal ahead of its busiest travel day of the year has been deemed safe.
World
-
Tape reveals Donald Trump pressured Michigan officials not to certify 2020 vote, a new report says
Donald Trump pressured two election officials not to certify 2020 vote totals in a key Michigan county, according to a recording of a post-election phone call disclosed in a new report by The Detroit News.
-
Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas
More than 20,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza during Israel's war against Hamas, health officials said Friday, the latest indication of the staggering cost of the conflict as Israel expands its ground offensive and orders tens of thousands more people to leave their homes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
-
Czech police release bodycam footage from Prague mass shooting
Czech police have released bodycam footage that shows officers arriving on the scene of a mass shooting in Prague that claimed 14 lives.
-
Grieving and often overlooked, Palestinian Christians prepare for a sombre Christmas amid war
In a traditional season of merriment, many Palestinian Christians — in Bethlehem and beyond — are gripped with helplessness, pain and worry amid the Israel-Hamas war. Some are mourning, lobbying for the war to end, scrambling to get relatives to safety or seeking comfort in the Christmas message of hope.
-
Hydrogen tax credit plan unveiled as Biden administration tries to jump start industry
The Biden administration released its highly anticipated proposal for doling out billions of dollars in tax credits to hydrogen producers Friday, in a massive effort to build out an industry that some hope can be a cleaner alternative to fossil fueled power.
Politics
-
Canada's aid cut, geopolitical stances challenge 'pragmatic' pivot to Global South
Analysts say it will be hard for Canada to create closer ties with developing countries as the Liberals cut back on aid and its foreign service, combined with stances on geopolitics that grate people in what is often called the Global South.
-
High expectations, tight budget pose a challenge for Manitoba's new premier
By all accounts, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is still in a honeymoon phase, almost three months after leading his New Democrats to an election win that ousted the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October.
Health
-
U.S. FDA says fake Ozempic shots are being sold through some legitimate sources
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it has seized 'thousands of units' of counterfeit Ozempic, the diabetes drug widely used for weight loss, that had been distributed through legitimate drug supply sources.
-
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
-
Doctors, nurses call for reforms to prevent overcrowding in Canada's emergency rooms
Overcrowded emergency rooms are frustrating patients and staff in parts of the country as respiratory illness season exacerbates long waits for care.
Sci-Tech
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
-
International astronaut will be invited on future NASA moon landing
An international astronaut will join U.S. astronauts on the moon by decade's end under an agreement announced Wednesday by NASA and the White House.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'American Fiction,' 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and 'The Iron Claw'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,' 'American Fiction,' 'The Iron Claw,' 'Migration' and 'The Zone of Interest.'
-
Nirvana lawyer responds after federal court revives lawsuit over 'Nevermind' album cover
In a move the band's lawyer is calling a 'procedural setback, 'a federal appeals court has revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 album 'Nevermind.'
-
Michael J. Fox documentary, Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' song shortlisted for Oscar
An intimate documentary on Michael J. Fox and a song recorded by Ryan Gosling are among the films and music advancing to the next round of the Oscars race.
Business
-
RBC's takeover of HSBC Canada means less competition on mortgage rates: expert
The rubber stamped sale of HSBC's Canadian operations to RBC will lessen competition on mortgage rates, says one analyst who touted the bank's key role in lowering borrowing costs through its presence in Canada.
-
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
-
Hermes billionaire wants to bequeath fortune to his former gardener
A descendant of Europe’s richest family has reportedly begun a process to adopt his middle-aged former gardener, planning to leave him at least half of his roughly €12 billion (US$13 billion) fortune.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
-
Cruise ship stops in Saint John, N.B. for first-ever December visit in Atlantic Canada
The MSC Meraviglia was suppose to sail to the Bahamas, but was redirected north due to bad weather down south.
-
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
Sports
-
Fundraising underway for Sask. hockey player following death in Dominican Republic
Friends and former teammates are raising money for the family of Brady Grasdal, a 21-year old hockey player from Saskatchewan who died tragically last week.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador hockey body axes post-game handshakes, citing 'issues'
Amateur hockey games in Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer end with handshakes between the teams, according to a directive posted Thursday to a provincial hockey association's website.
-
Ja Morant back in Memphis, where his return should help the Grizzlies fill seats
Two-time All-Star Ja Morant had a chance Thursday night to try to top a 'perfect ending.' The Memphis Grizzlies' dazzling point guard played his first game at home since the end of his 25-game suspension to start the NBA season because of his social media antics with guns.
Autos
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Toyota recalls more than 100K vehicles in Canada over airbag issues
Toyota Canada announced Wednesday that it is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles due to issues with the front passenger airbags.