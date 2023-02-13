UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social