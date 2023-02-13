UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid
Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement by Syrian leader Bashar Assad to open crossing points at Bab Al-Salam and Al Raee for an initial period of three months. Currently, the UN has only been allowed to deliver aid to the northwest Idlib area through a single crossing at Bab Al-Hawa, at Syrian ally Russia's insistence.
The announcement followed a meeting in Damascus earlier Monday between Assad and UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, who spent the weekend viewing the devastation caused by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that ravaged southern Turkiye and northwestern Syria.
Guterres' official announcement came during a closed meeting of the UN Security Council where diplomats said Griffiths announced Assad's agreement to open the two new crossings during a virtual briefing.
Syria's UN ambassador, Bassam Sabbagh, told reporters while the meeting was taking place that Assad held a "positive and constructive meeting" with Griffiths and "confirmed the need for urgent aid to enter all regions in Syria, including those under occupation and under control of the armed terrorist groups."
"Based on that, Syria supports the entry of humanitarian aid into the region through all possible cross points whatever -- from inside Syria, or across the borders -- for the period of three months to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to our people in ... northwestern Syria," Sabbagh said.
Brazil and Switzerland, which oversee Syria cross-border issues in the council, asked for "quick implementation" of the agreement to open the two new crossings.
The United Nations has been under intense pressure to get more aid and heavy equipment into Syria's rebel-held northwest since the earthquake struck a week ago, with survivors lacking the means to dig for survivors and the death toll mounting.
The toll in the northwestern rebel-held region has reached 2,166, according to the rescue group the White Helmets, while 1,414 people have died in government-held areas, according to the Syrian Health Ministry in Damascus. The overall death toll in Syria stands at 3,580.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric cited difficulties of operating during Syria's 12-year war.
To criticism that the UN hadn't responded quickly enough to the quake, he said some aid is getting into the northwest, pointing to 58 trucks that arrived with aid through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing.
But he stressed that the United Nations doesn't have heavy equipment or search and rescue teams, "so the international community as a whole needs to step up to get that aid where it is needed."
Guterres said in a statement that with the rising death toll "delivering food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, winter supplies and other life-saving supplies to all the millions of people affected is of the utmost urgency."
"Opening these crossing points -- along with facilitating humanitarian access, accelerating visa approvals and easing travel between hubs -- will allow more aid to go in, faster," the UN chief said.
In 2014, the Security Council authorized four border crossings to deliver aid to northwest Syria -- two from Turkiye, one from Jordan and one from Iraq. In January 2020, Syria's close ally Russia used its veto threat to reduce the number of crossing to the two from Turkiye. The following July, China and Russia used their veto power to reduce the number to just a single crossing.
France's UN ambassador, Nicolas De Riviere, told reporters before Monday's council meeting that the earthquake is "a humanitarian tragedy that should not be politicized."
He said there were two options -- either the Syrian government grant additional access to the northwest or the Security Council would try to adopt a resolution authorizing additional crossing points to the region.
Syria's Sabbagh said no council resolution was needed, telling reporters that "it's a decision made by our leadership, and it's an agreement between Syria and the United Nations."
De Riviere told reporters after the meeting that UN humanitarian officials said they were ready to send convoys through the three crossings.
If the two new crossings work it will be fine, he said, but "if it doesn't work I think the Security Council should get back to work" and look into a resolution under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter that would be enforcible militarily to ensure aid gets through to the northwest.
Asked why it took a week to get this agreement, when time to get to victims is critical, Sabbagh retorted: "Why are you asking me? We are not the ones controlling these borders."
He reiterated that Syria said from day one that it was ready to assist humanitarian workers to reach all Syrians "without any discrimination."
Dujarric, the UN spokesman, told reporters Monday that the UN has been trying to send a convoy to the northwest across conflict lines within Syria, but is still trying to get a green light from all parties. The convoy reportedly was blocked by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a rebel group with ties to al-Qaida that controls part of the northwest.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian ambassador claims Canada a 'very dangerous country' to visit
Russia's ambassador in Ottawa claims Canada is unsafe for his compatriots to visit. 'Canada today is a very dangerous country for Russian citizens,' Oleg Stepanov said in a Russian-language interview last Friday.
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
U.S. shoots down 4 flying objects: What we know about the locations
The United States has shot down four mostly unidentified flying objects, including one in Canada, in just over a week. Here is what we know about where these four objects were shot down.
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
Canada
-
Fifth teen charged in Toronto man's death granted bail, three remain in custody
A judge has granted bail to a fifth girl charged with second-degree murder in the death of a homeless man who was allegedly swarmed and stabbed by group of teens in Toronto's downtown core.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Ottawa neighbourhood devastated by massive explosion
Officials say everyone is accounted for after a massive explosion at an east Ottawa construction site Monday morning. The blast injured 12 people, including two children and two people who were trapped in the rubble.
-
One in four Canadians would be unable to afford a sudden expense of $500: StatCan
A quarter of Canadians say they would be unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500, according to new data from StatCan.
-
John Tory will remain as mayor for Wednesday's budget deliberations
John Tory has committed to remaining mayor through Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall, according to budget Chief Gary Crawford.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
World
-
Polygamy kidnapping suspect will be returned to Utah
The nephew of imprisoned Utah polygamous leader Warren Jeffs will be returned to Utah to face charges that he kidnapped his niece, as he waived extradition at a court hearing Monday following his arrest in North Dakota.
-
Pakistan set for tax hikes in return for massive IMF bailout
Cash-strapped and nuclear-armed Pakistan will impose new taxes of 170 billion rupees this month in a bid for massive bailout, officials and analysts said Monday, even as they warned the new taxes could accelerate the country's spiralling inflation.
-
UN says Syria agrees to open 2 new crossings for quake aid
Syria's president agreed to open two new crossing points from Turkiye to the country's rebel-held northwest to deliver desperately needed aid and equipment to help millions of earthquake victims, the United Nations announced Monday.
-
U-Haul driver's NYC 'rampage' leaves 8 hurt, police say
A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into scooter riders in New York City on Monday, injuring at least eight people before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit.
-
Camilla, Queen Consort, tests positive for COVID-19
Camilla, the wife of King Charles III and Queen Consort, has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.
-
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report
A Georgia judge on Monday ordered the partial release later this week of a special grand jury report into efforts by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Politics
-
Premiers to accept federal health-care funding offer, focus turns to bilateral deals
Canada's premiers have agreed to accept Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 10-year health-care funding offer and are now turning their focus towards inking their respective bilateral agreements with the federal government.
-
'Some sort of pattern': PM Trudeau on 4 aerial objects downed over North America
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there is clearly a pattern with four aerial objects shot down over Canada and the United States in the last 10 days, but there is still much to learn from the debris recovery and analysis.
-
Major parties support quick passage of Liberal bill delaying assisted dying expansion
All major parties in the House of Commons are signalling they will support a Liberal bill that would further delay the expansion of medically assisted dying to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
Sci-Tech
-
New federal telecom policy will require CRTC to enact rules to improve competition
The final version of a new telecom policy directive first unveiled by the federal government in May of last year is now in force.
-
Call of the wild? Hungarian research explores why your dog is prone to howling
Researchers in Budapest examined whether certain dog breeds are more prone to howling and if this had anything to do with their genetic closeness to wolves.
-
Russian system 'Oculus' to scan internet for undesired content and dissent
Russia has launched a system that will scan the internet for illegal content, making it easier for authorities to detect unsanctioned protests, anti-war dissent and 'LGBT propaganda,' officials said on Monday.
Entertainment
-
How ASL performer Justina Miles stole the show at Super Bowl LVII
Rihanna wasn't the only one shining bright like a diamond during the Super Bowl. Videos of Justina Miles, a deaf American Sign Language interpreter, are racking up views online as admirers praise her energetic performances Sunday.
-
How Rihanna kept her feet on the ground, while so high in the air at the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII halftime show production designer Bruce Rodgers explains how Rihanna and her dancers were safely held aloft during the performance.
-
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54.
Business
-
Indigo cyberattack highlights mounting sophistication of hackers: experts
A cybersecurity incident stretched into its fifth day at Indigo Books & Music Inc. on Monday, illuminating the growing risk of cyberattacks on Canadian companies and consumers.
-
New study shows nearly half of all insolvencies last year were filed by millennials
Around half of all insolvencies filed in 2022 were by millennials, despite only accounting for less than 27 per cent of the Canadian population aged 18 and older, according to a new study.
-
Twitter's plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry
In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help -- including from people trapped in collapsed buildings -- and connect people with rescue organizations.
Lifestyle
-
What's my type? An expert's take on choosing your match
While many people have an idea of the kind of person they would like to date, a Canadian study finds who we think is our 'type' doesn't always align with those we end up choosing.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
Sports
-
Questionable late flag takes drama out of Super Bowl ending
A questionable late penalty on Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry with less than two minutes remaining meant that a scintillating Super Bowl 57 had a bit of an underwhelming finish.
-
John Paris Jr., first Black coach in pro hockey, should be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, petition states
This Black History Month, there is a new push to finally recognize John Paris Jr., the first Black professional hockey coach, in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Skiers seek climate change moves: 'The seasons have shifted'
Overall World Cup winners Mikaela Shiffrin, Federica Brignone and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde are among nearly 200 athletes from multiple disciplines who have signed a letter addressed to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation demanding action over climate change.
Autos
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.
-
Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026
Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026.
-
Toyota's CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs
The next president at Japan's top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles.