UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters that he was “shocked to my core these past few days” on a visit to Somalia in which he witnessed starving babies too weak to cry.
A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the worst drought in decades, driven by climate change, that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.
Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases like cholera. A declaration means data shows more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30% of children are acutely malnourished and over two people out of 10,000 are dying every day.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been described as a disaster for Somalia, which has suffered from a shortage of humanitarian aid as international donors focus on Europe. Somalia also sourced at least 90% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine before the war and has been hit hard by scarcity and the sharp rise in food prices.
“Ukraine has occupied the narrative,” Griffiths said.
Hungry families in Somalia have been staggering for days or weeks on foot through parched terrain in search of assistance. Many bury family members along the way. Even when they reach camps outside urban areas, they find little or no help.
At one camp outside the capital, Mogadishu, Fadumo Abdi Aliyow showed The Associated Press the graves of her two small sons next to their makeshift home. Disease had overwhelmed their weakened bodies. One was 4. The other was eight months old.
“I wanted to die before them so they could bury me,” Aliyow said. Another resident of the camp of 1,800 families, Samey Adan Mohamed, said the last meal she and her eight children had was rice a day ago. Today they had only tea.
Camps like theirs are ringed by death, bringing aid workers to tears. “I couldn't get out of my head the tiny mounds of ground marking children's graves,” UNICEF's deputy regional director Rania Dagash said last week. “I'm from this region and I've never seen it so bad.”
A formal famine declaration would bring desperately needed funding. But “tragically, by the time a famine is declared, it's already too late,” the UN World Food Program has said.
When famine was declared in parts of Somalia in 2011, the deaths of a quarter-million people were well underway.
“This is not a repeat of the 2011 famine. It is much worse,” the UN humanitarian agency said last week. So far, at least 730 children have died in nutrition centers across Somalia, it said, and more than 213,000 people are at “imminent risk” of dying.
“You feel like you're looking at the face of death,” Mercy Corps CEO Tjada McKenna told the AP after visiting the badly hit city of Baidoa. There is not enough therapeutic food to treat the acutely malnourished, said McKenna, who saw many young children and pregnant women. “For every one person I saw, imagine all the people who couldn't get that far. And so many people were arriving each day.”
At the same time, aid funding has dropped more than 60% from the response to Somalia's previous drought in 2017, USAID administrator Samantha Power said last week, noting a “degree of despair and devastation” not seen before in her career.
The Horn of Africa region has seen four straight failed rainy seasons for the first time in well over four decades. The upcoming rainy season is also expected to fail. That endangers an estimated 20 million people in one of the world's most impoverished and turbulent regions.
“Sadly, our models show with a high degree of confidence that we are entering the fifth consecutive failed rainy season,” the director of the regional climate prediction center, Guleid Artan, has said. “In Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia, we are on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.”
The rainfall in this year's failed March-to-May season was the lowest in the last six decades, Artan told the AP. Next year's March-to-May season doesn't look good either, he said, worrying that “this could be the seven-year drought, the biblical one.”
Formal famine declarations are rare because data to meet the benchmarks often cannot be obtained because of conflict, poor infrastructure or politics. Governments can be wary of being associated with a term of such grim magnitude. Somalia's recently elected president, however, appointed a drought envoy in one of his first acts in office, which Griffiths called “impressive.”
Because of the remote nature of Somalia's drought, and with some hard-hit areas under the control of the al-Shabab extremist group which has been hostile to humanitarian efforts, no one knows how many people have died - or will in the months to come.
Hundreds of calls from across Somalia, including from al-Shabab-controlled areas, come in daily to the Somali-run Radio Ergo. Some say no aid is available in camps. Others say water sources have run dry or lament the loss of millions of livestock that are the foundation of their health and wealth.
“People don't cry because they want their voice to be heard,” radio editor Leyla Mohamed told the AP. “But you can feel they are hurting, that they feel more than we can hear.”
Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
Liz Truss set to become new U.K. Conservative prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she thus will become Britain's new prime minister as the country faces an acute cost-of-living crisis.
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies
Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine are to blame for stoppages in Moscow's supply of natural gas to Europe, a senior Kremlin official claimed Monday.
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Back to school: A look at the COVID-19 rules in place across provinces, territories
As students across Canada gear up to enter what will be their fourth academic year in the pandemic, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what measures will be in place in schools, by province and territory.
Tips for managing children's anxiety amid easing of COVID restrictions in schools
With the easing of COVID restrictions across schools in Canada, a mental health expert reminds parents to watch for signs of anxiety in children who may have their own worries about settling into the school year.
Canada
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
Sask. RCMP say suspects still at large after 10 killed, 15 injured in stabbings
Ten people are dead and another 15 are in hospital following multiple stabbings in multiple locations, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. The attacks occurred on James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon. As of Sunday afternoon, police were investigating 13 separate crime scenes in relation to the attacks.
-
March honours 100-year anniversary of Chinese student school strike over segregation
The first day of school in Victoria one hundred years ago marked the start of a student strike over segregation that helped Chinese-Canadians solidify their place in a country that was not always welcoming, say historians and cultural experts.
-
Popular N.S. battle rapper identified as victim in fatal Halifax stabbing
Halifax Regional Police has identified the victim as 36-year-old Patrick Wayne Stay and ruled his death a homicide.
-
Power lines supplying Jasper, Alta. being assessed after wildfire damage
The Municipality of Jasper in Alberta's Rocky Mountains temporarily lost power Sunday evening after a massive wildfire impacted transmission lines.
World
-
Southwest China quake leaves 21 dead, triggers landslides
At least 21 people were reported killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
-
Liz Truss set to become new U.K. Conservative prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she thus will become Britain's new prime minister as the country faces an acute cost-of-living crisis.
-
Chile looks for way forward after rejecting new constitution
Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a progressive new constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter, dealing a blow to youthful President Gabriel Boric, who must now hammer out deals to create another proposal or change the current one.
-
No sign of survivors after 'ghost plane' crashes in Baltic
Authorities in Latvia said Monday that a search and rescue operation has so far found no sign of survivors from a small plane that crashed in the Baltic Sea.
-
Kremlin claims sanctions are holding up natural gas supplies
Western sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine are to blame for stoppages in Moscow's supply of natural gas to Europe, a senior Kremlin official claimed Monday.
-
UN says part of Somalia will reach famine later this year
The United Nations says 'famine is at the door' in Somalia with 'concrete indications' famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration in Somalia as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
-
Erin O'Toole to appear by video at event where new Conservative leader is named
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole will deliver a greeting at the party's leadership event where his successor will be named but he won't be on the stage.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
-
The language we use to talk about pregnancy and abortion is changing. But not everyone welcomes the shift
From patient waiting rooms to the halls of Congress, the language being used to talk about reproduction is shifting.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists make major breakthrough in race to save Caribbean coral
Scientists at the Florida Aquarium have made a breakthrough in the race to save Caribbean coral: For the first time, marine biologists have successfully reproduced elkhorn coral, a critical species, using aquarium technology.
-
These cute robots could deliver your next coffee to you
Facing rising costs and labour shortages, hospitality is searching for high-tech solutions to serve up quality service to patrons — and robotics companies are answering the call.
-
Canadian astronaut Saint-Jacques says Artemis 1 delay disappointing, but right call
NASA's decision to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket is disappointing but necessary due to another leak found ahead of the planned test flight, Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques said Saturday.
Entertainment
-
Excitement rises as 'Don't Worry Darling' arrives in Venice
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
-
Sterling Lord, uniquely enduring literary agent, dies at 102
Sterling Lord, the uniquely enduring literary agent who worked for years to find a publisher for Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" and over the following decades arranged deals for everyone from true crime writer Joe McGinniss to the creators of the Berenstain Bears, has died. He had just turned 102.
-
The Weeknd cancels concert in California mid-performance, says he lost his voice
Canadian pop singer The Weeknd cut short a concert in California on Saturday after he lost his voice mid-performance.
Business
-
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.
-
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, cut their supplies to the global economy by 100,000 barrels per day, underlining their unhappiness with crude prices that have sagged because of recession fears.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal falls to death at New York's Jenga tower
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower on Friday afternoon, police said, just days after the company said it was closing several stores.
Lifestyle
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
-
Need a little space? A Hobbit Hole in Vancouver throws open its round doors
a Vancouver woman who created a 'Hobbit Hole' in her backyard is now opening it up to anyone who needs some solitude or a brief escape.
Sports
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
-
Nick Kyrgios beats 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open, discusses mental state
Nick Kyrgios defeated defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in four sets and, after the match, discussed struggles with his mental health.
-
Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open
Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.