UN says civilian casualties in Yemen average 123 per week
Boys stand on the rubble of a house destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen on Aug. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, December 7, 2018 6:47AM EST
GENEVA -- The United Nations' refugee agency says there have been nearly 1,500 civilian casualties in Yemen from August through October.
The three-month tally, which includes both killed and wounded, is the latest toll from a four-year civil war that has killed at least 16,000 civilians.
UNHCR urged the warring parties in a statement released on Friday to do more to protect civilians, saying data from Yemen shows an average of 123 civilian deaths and injuries every week during the period.
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government, supported by a Saudi-led coalition, are meeting in Sweden for UN-sponsored talks aimed at halting the bloodshed.
UNHCR says of the 1,478 civilian casualties, 33 per cent were women and children. That's a total of 217 women and children killed and 268 wounded.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- State spokeswoman Trump's expected choice for UN ambassador
- New Hampshire students help save bus driver after collapse
- Canadian helps save Florida man from alligator attack while on vacation
- Merkel's party chooses successor to longtime German leader
- UN says civilian casualties in Yemen average 123 per week