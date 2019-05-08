UN says 443 dead, 2,110 injured since April in Libya's capital
Mourners gather for funeral prayers for fighters killed by warplanes of Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter's forces, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Tripoli, Libya. (AP Photo/Hazem Ahmed)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 2:25PM EDT
The UN health agency says 443 people have died and 2,110 have been wounded in violence in Libya's capital since the head of the self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive against Tripoli last month.
With the number of people displaced by fighting approaching 60,000, the World Health Organization said in a tweet Wednesday that it is working to co-ordinate ongoing health services for them.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday the UN is very concerned about reports that airstrikes a day earlier hit a migrant detention centre in Tajoura in eastern Tripoli, reportedly injuring two migrants.
He told reporters the UN mission in Libya "is also deeply concerned about increased cases of arbitrary arrest and abduction of officials, activists and journalists" and is calling for their immediate release.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Texas bartender charged for serving gunman who left bar, killed 8 people
- Amanda Knox to return to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
- Trump's travel ban forces Americans to wait years for loved ones
- UN says 443 dead, 2,110 injured since April in Libya's capital
- Nine-year-old suspected in fatal shooting of Michigan woman