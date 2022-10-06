UN rights body rejects western bid to debate Xinjiang abuses
In a close diplomatic victory for China, the UN's top human rights body on Thursday voted down a proposal from Britain, Turkey, the United States and other mostly western countries to hold a debate on alleged rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China's western Xinjiang region.
At the 47-member state Human Rights Council, 17 countries voted in favour, 19 were against, and 11 abstained in a vote to hold a debate on Xinjiang at its next session in March. The vote amounted to a test of political and diplomatic clout between the West and Beijing, and would have marked the first time that China's record on human rights would merit a specific agenda item at the council.
The result, prompting a smattering of applause in the chamber, followed days of diplomatic arm-twisting in Geneva and in many national capitals as leading western countries tried to build momentum on a report from former UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's office, released Aug. 31, which found that possible "crimes against humanity" had occurred in Xinjiang.
A simple majority of voting countries was required.
China locked down "no" votes among its usual allies, plus many African countries and Persian Gulf states Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Somalia was the only African country, and only member state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to vote "yes." Turkey is in the OIC, but doesn't have a council seat right now. Argentina, Brazil, India, Malaysia, Mexico and Ukraine were among countries that abstained.
The makeup of the council rotates among UN member states each year, and China -- a powerful country with a permanent seat on the Security Council -- has never been the subject of a country-specific resolution at the council since it was founded more than 16 years ago.
"It's always difficult for countries to vote against a permanent member of the Security Council," said one western diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. He acknowledged it was a "genuinely difficult call" for some countries -- notably those with economic or political ties to China -- to sign on to the measure.
The proposal was for just to hold a debate, with no consistent monitoring of the rights situation, and amounted just about the least intrusive form of scrutiny that the council could seek.
The call stopped short of creating a team of investigators to look into possible crimes in Xinjiang, or appointing a special rapporteur -- a tacit acknowledgement by the western countries that going after increasingly influential China would be a tall order.
Before the vote, Chinese ambassador Chen Xu said Beijing "firmly opposes and categorically rejects" the proposal. He accused western countries of seeking to turn a "blind eye" to their own issues on human rights and point a finger at others. He insisted that China never gave its support to Bachelet's report, and warned of a bad precedent.
"Today China is targeted," Chen said. "Tomorrow any other developing country could be targeted."
Michele Taylor, the U.S. ambassador, said the request for the debate aimed simply to "provide neutral forum for discussion" that would give China a chance to put its views on record and hear the views of others.
"No country represented here today has a perfect human rights record," she said. "No country, no matter how powerful, should be excluded from council discussions. This includes my country -- the United States -- and it includes the People's Republic of China."
On Friday, as part of dozens of proposals before the council, member states are also to consider a proposal from 26 European Union countries to appoint a "special rapporteur" on Russia, citing a string of concerns about mass arrests and detentions; harassment of journalists, opposition politicians, activists and rights defenders; and crackdowns -- at times violent -- on protesters against President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
It's part of a rare push against two permanent members of the Security Council: China and Russia. Some western diplomats have insisted the two-pronged effort needed attention now.
The council has already commissioned a team of investigators who are looking into human rights violations and abuses in Ukraine following Putin's order for a military invasion of Ukraine in late February.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Former cop attacks Thai day care centre, kills at least 36
A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care centre Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation's history.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle drama 'coming at a cost' to the Royal Family: expert
In his first speech as sovereign, King Charles III voiced his 'love for Harry and Meghan,' signalling that tensions between the Royal Family, and Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be starting to cool. Reducing the rancour between these members of the Royal Family will be key to paving a path forward for the monarchy, says royal commentator Richard Berthelsen.
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as the Canadian singer’s lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.
Credit card surcharge change comes into effect for Canadian businesses
Canadian businesses are able to pass on a new credit card surcharge to their customers starting today, although it remains to be seen how many merchants decide to adopt the new fee.
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government.
Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilization began?
Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. A look at how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting.
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
Canada
-
More than 15,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Canadian Tire ends Hockey Canada partnership as fallout at organization grows
Canadian Tire Corp. has ended its partnership with Hockey Canada as the fallout from the sporting organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults grows.
-
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as the Canadian singer’s lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, similar emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
-
Canada 'contracts out' obligations to refugee claimants, advocates tell top court
Refugee and human-rights advocates are telling the Supreme Court of Canada that a binational pact 'contracts out' Canada's international obligations to refugee claimants to the United States, without proper followup to ensure Washington is doing the job.
-
Ontario woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says she is suing him for $2.8M
The Ottawa woman who former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is convicted of sexually assaulting says she is now suing him for $2.8 million.
World
-
Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad.
-
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fuelled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
-
Where have Russians been fleeing to since mobilization began?
Russians have piled across the border to neighbouring states since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization on Sept. 21 for the war in Ukraine. A look at how many people have crossed and how countries are reacting.
-
Officials are working to determine a motive after a kidnapped family of four was found dead in California
Investigators in California are working to determine the motive behind the killing of a family of four -- including an 8-month-old baby -- as the bodies were recovered Wednesday in a rural farm area after they were kidnapped earlier this week by an armed man at their business.
-
Hong Kong is opening up to tourism -- but is it too late?
Hong Kong is opening up to tourism again in a move it hopes will revive its status as an international business and travel hub, but the locals said the change may be too late due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Drug gang kills 20 in attack on city hall in Mexico
A drug gang shot to death 20 people, including a mayor and his father, in the mountains of southern Mexico, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
Conservative MP's bill on conscience rights fails, but gets Poilievre's support
Nearly all Conservative members of Parliament voted for a bill they say would protect the conscience rights of health professionals when it comes to medical assistance in dying.
-
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Nanos projections show Poilievre's Conservatives winning more seats than Trudeau's Liberals
If an election were to be held today, the Conservative Party would win more seats than the Liberals, potentially enabling Pierre Poilievre to become Prime Minister, the latest seat projections from Nanos Research show.
Health
-
Newfoundland and Labrador offering expat doctors $100,000 to come home to practise
The government of Newfoundland and Labrador is offering up big money in an effort to entice doctors, nurses and paramedics working outside the province to move back home.
-
The pandemic has led to personality changes for some people, study finds
New research has found that people of varying demographics in the U.S. are showing changes in personality, including decreases in openness and agreeability, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Gambia urgently recalls syrups blamed for 66 child deaths
Gambia has launched an urgent door-to-door campaign to remove cough and cold syrups blamed for the deaths of more than 60 children from kidney injury in the tiny West African country.
Sci-Tech
-
Google unveils new Pixel 7 smartphones and first-ever Pixel smartwatch
Google on Thursday unveiled its new Pixel 7 smartphone lineup and its first-ever Pixel smartwatch, packed with tracking and health features from its subsidiary Fitbit.
-
Google's new Pixel Watch faces hurdles with economy, no iPhone support
Google's debut smartwatch will go on sale in the U.S. on Oct. 13 for US$350, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Thursday, taking on a field dominated by Apple Watch at a time when inflation-hammered consumers are shunning all forms of pricey wearables.
-
This DIY air purifier costs far less than a HEPA purifier, and studies say it works
This fall, teachers and parents have been sharing photos on social media of do-it-yourself air purifiers that they’ve made for classrooms to help protect kids from COVID-19 — and according to researchers, these low-cost purifiers actually work.
Entertainment
-
Jacob Hoggard will not learn his fate today as judge won't deliver sentence for Hedley frontman
The sentencing hearing for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard took a bit of a turn Thursday morning as the Canadian singer’s lawyer raised some issues with evidence in a forensic psychiatric report that names some of his sexual partners.
-
Hilary Swank is pregnant and expecting twins
Actress Hilary Swank has announced that she is pregnant with twins. The 48-year-old Oscar winner revealed her happy news Wednesday on "Good Morning America."
-
Jada Pinkett Smith has deal for 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith has a deal for what Dey Street Books is calling an 'honest and gripping memoir' that will cover her 'complicated marriage to Will Smith,' among other topics.
Business
-
IMF warns of higher recession risk and darker global outlook
The International Monetary Fund is once again lowering its projections for global economic growth in 2023, projecting world economic growth lower by US$4 trillion through 2026.
-
Major indexes slip in morning trading on Wall Street
Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as the broader market continued pulling back from a surge earlier in the week.
-
Housing affordability to improve in 2023, with some regional disparities: Desjardins
As rising interest rates weigh on housing affordability, a new report suggests some relief may be on the horizon.
Lifestyle
-
Foot traffic steadily rising across Canadian cities, new data shows
As Canada moves out of the COVID-19 pandemic era, new data from commercial real estate firm Avison Young shows a steady increase in foot traffic across the country, as more people return to the office, shop in-store, head back to class, and venture out for events.
-
'A snapshot inside': Winnipeg man creates Lego version of final Jets game
A Winnipeg man pieced together a miniature version of a key moment in Winnipeg Jets history.
-
Struggling with talking to kids about school assignments? Here's how to make it easy
Parents and guardians know it can be difficult to get a child to open up about how school is going. Vanessa Vakharia, founder and director of Toronto-based tutoring service The Math Guru, says there are easy ways to support children with learning.
Sports
-
As PM suggests Hockey Canada could be replaced, which sponsors have pulled support?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
-
Luge Canada claims WinSport's sliding funds from track to day lodge expansion
Frustrated officials with Luge Canada say WinSport is using money that had been earmarked for the restoration of Calgary's Olympic sliding track on day lodge renovations.
-
World ranking rejects last-minute LIV Golf bid for points
The Official World Golf Ranking won't be awarding points to LIV Golf events this year, denying the MENA Tour's request to immediately add the Saudi-funded series to its schedule.
Autos
-
Japan's Toyota finds wheel, airbag fixes for recalled EVs
Japan's top automaker Toyota said Thursday that it has identified how to fix its 2023 model year bZ4X crossover electric vehicles after recalling 2,700 of them in June out of concern wheel bolts might become loose, risking a crash.
-
Driverless grocery delivery trucks now in Toronto
Loblaw Cos. Ltd and autonomous middle mile logistics company Gatik have teamed up to launch Canada’s first fully driverless grocery delivery truck.
-
Why your car can get stolen and how to stop it in Ontario
Drivers are being alerted to an uptick in stolen cars. Here's how to avoid getting your car taken and a list of Ontario's most stolen vehicles.