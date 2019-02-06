UN report: ISIS responsible for most attacks in Iraq and Syria
In this Dec. 2, 2016 file photo, a group of civilians pass close to the body of an Islamic State militant, while fleeing from Mosul due to ISIS heavy shelling in several areas under control of the Iraqi Army, Mosul, Iraq, . (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 12:16PM EST
A new U.N. report says international terrorist groups carried out more attacks in Iraq and Syria in the last six months of 2018 than in any other country, and Islamic State extremists were primarily to blame.
U.N. experts said in the report circulated Wednesday that IS and its affiliates "continue to pose the main and best-resourced international terrorist threat, while al-Qaida remains resilient."
They said IS "has not yet been defeated" in Syria -- contrary to U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of victory over the militant group in December and announcement that all 2,000 U.S. troops would be pulled out of Syria.
The experts said IS fighters remain under "intense military pressure" in their stronghold in eastern Syria, but have "shown a determination to resist and the capability to counter-attack."
