UN releases US$125 million for 14 underfunded humanitarian crises around the world

In this file photo, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) speaks about the launch of the Ukraine Regional Refugee Response Plan and Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan 2023 during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) In this file photo, Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) speaks about the launch of the Ukraine Regional Refugee Response Plan and Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan 2023 during a press conference at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

analysis

analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada

In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social