UN puts brakes on peacekeepers' pullout from Sudan's Darfur
UNAMID (African Union/UN Hybrid operation in Darfur) peacekeepers patrol the area surrounding a polling station at Abou Shouk refugee camp, on the outskirts of the north Darfur capital of el Fasher, Sudan on April 7, 2010. (Nasser Nasser/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 9:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2019 9:48PM EDT
The UN Security Council has voted to put the brakes on the withdrawal of the joint UN-African Union peacekeeping force in Sudan's vast western Darfur region as the country deals with a political crisis.
The council voted unanimously Thursday to extend the current mandate of the force, known as UNAMID, for four months until Oct. 31.
It asks Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide an update in 60 days on the situation on the ground -- and it asks the UN and AU to make recommendations by Sept. 30 on what the council should do about continuing the withdrawal.
Last July, the Security Council voted to dramatically cut the UNAMID force in response to reduced fighting and improved security conditions. The target for ending the mission is June 30, 2020.
