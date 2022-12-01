UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war

A woman carries bread after receiving it at a humanitarian aid point in the village of Drobysheve, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Andriy Andriyenko / AP) A woman carries bread after receiving it at a humanitarian aid point in the village of Drobysheve, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2022. (Andriy Andriyenko / AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social