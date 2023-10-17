UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
In an interview with CTV News' Chief News Anchor Omar Sachedina as news was breaking about an air attack reportedly killing hundreds at a hospital in Gaza City, Turk said the distinction between military and civilian targets must be "paramount."
"The message is, to all parties: respect international humanitarian law, because if you don't, it will have consequences," he said. “And it must have consequences, from an accountability perspective, to all parties to the conflict."
Asked directly if he thinks the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution are being respected—with regards to Israel's order for millions to evacuate northern Gaza and the blocking of essential supplies— Turk said he is "very worried that they're not."
"I mean, look at that what Hamas did, they abducted as we understand 199 people… There were even discussions about bargaining chips. People should never be bargaining chips," he said. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel killed more than 1,400 people.
"At the same time what we see on the on the Israeli side is the bombardment of civilian infrastructure, which has led to the killings of well, we don't know exactly the number but certainly almost 3,000 people already." On both sides, thousands more have been injured.
The principal human rights official of the United Nations said that when a temporary evacuation order is declared for a certain area, people need to have the ability to relocate to somewhere with access to food, shelter, and water, and amid the "so-called complete siege of Gaza, it's impossible to ensure that this is being done."
Noting that the UN has supplies waiting on the Egyptian border to come in to Gaza, Turk said the current situation "raises very serious concerns from an international humanitarian law perspective."
Asked how the UN determines if an actual breach has occurred, such as the forcible transfer of civilians, Turk said it is "always very complicated," depending on the circumstances.
"What we did today is issue a warning that if the principles are not respected, that it could lead to this evaluation, that it is a forced transfer. And for us it's important when we see certain signals appear, to be clear about what the international humanitarian law has to say," he said.
Turk said it is clear that Israel has legitimate security concerns stemming from the surprise attack by Hamas, which Canada has designated a terrorist organization, but that once military conduct is engaged, "war has rules."
'CAN'T FATHOM' HOW CIVILIANS FEEL
Asked what he thought about Israel reportedly considering a mechanism for allowing aid to enter if there are guarantees Hamas militants would release hostages and not seize any deliveries, Turk reiterated that people cannot be bargaining chips.
"International humanitarian law is clear. You need to make sure that food, fuel, water, medical supplies are provided to a civilian population, to a much beleaguered civilian population that is in distress… And it's obvious for what reason there is that obligation, because otherwise, people will die."
That more vulnerable people will die is what Turk said he fears as the worst-case scenario as this war wages on.
Whether it is children going malnourished, or adults dependent on dwindling medical supplies, Turk said he cannot imagine what it must feel like.
"I can't even fathom what it means for the mothers who are there not knowing where they are going to sleep the next night, or where to get the drinking water that they need for their babies. There are 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip. I don't even want to imagine how they feel, it's terrible," he said.
"These type of situations have a catastrophic impact on civilians, on people who are in the most vulnerable situation, and it is imperative that humanitarian assistance gets into Gaza so that people can be protected and assisted."
REFLECTING ON TURK'S FIRST YEAR
Marking Turk's one-year anniversary in the role — the eighth High Commissioner to lead the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights — Sachedina asked if there is a common thread he's noticed in having to deal with multiple flashpoints in the last 365 days.
He said that "inequalities drive grievances."
"We need to be aware of where these crises start, and they start with the neglect, with the violation and with the indifference when it comes to the human rights of each and every one of us," Turk said. "It's actually the indifference or the lack of care for the other, and the dehumanization of the other drives conflict and violence."
Turk said that 75 years ago when the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed, the world was also in dark times, but what came out of it was a "never again" sentiment.
"I can only ask everyone to go back to that origin and to see what it means in our lives today, including in relation to the present and future challenges," Turk said.
"And that's incredibly important that we are again inspired by the human rights that were so painstakingly developed in the wake of cataclysmic events. We are going through a very turbulent and uncertain time today, but we have the force, and we have the law that helps us be the best guide when crisis hits us."
Playing a role today in ways that couldn't be fathomed 75 years ago, is social media and the disinformation and incitement to violence that can stem from it. To address this new factor, Turk emphasised the need for independent media outlets and guardrails on social media platforms.
"We saw it during the COVID pandemic, there was so much misinformation going on that actually harmed people and we need to learn the lessons from it. We see it also in our democratic processes, where candidates are vilified with utter nonsense sometimes, and we don't even realize how much this erodes the foundations of our societies and the cohesion, the social condition that exists," Turk said.
"So we really need to work very hard on making sure that social media platforms have human rights due diligence responsibilities."
With files from Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Omar Sachedina
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame as Biden heads to Mideast
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Canada
-
Downtown TTC subway station evacuated due to security incident
Toronto police cleared the security incident at St. Patrick subway station Tuesday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
-
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
-
Charges laid in 'tragic' case where mother was struck and killed by runaway delivery van in Surrey
Charges have been laid in a case where a runaway delivery van killed a woman walking with her children on a sidewalk in Surrey almost three years ago.
World
-
Russian parliament moves to rescind ratification of global nuclear test ban
The lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a bill revoking the ratification of a global nuclear test ban.
-
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
-
Appeals court allows Alex Murdaugh to argue for new trial because of possible jury tampering
An appeals court in South Carolina is allowing Alex Murdaugh to ask a judge to throw out his murder convictions and life sentence and get a new trial after his lawyers accused the court clerk in his trial of influencing the jury.
-
Illinois boy killed in alleged hate crime remembered as kind, playful as suspect appears in court
A 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy who authorities allege was stabbed 26 times by his landlord in response to escalating right-wing rhetoric on the Israel-Hamas war was being remembered as a kind child while multiple authorities investigate the attack that has become a symbol of larger struggles with hate crime in the U.S.
-
Versailles Palace evacuated again for security alert amid high vigilance in France against attacks
The Palace of Versailles, one of France's most visited tourist attractions, was evacuated Tuesday because of a security scare for the second time in four days, with France on heightened alert against feared attacks after the fatal stabbing of a school teacher.
-
With Trump back at civil fraud trial, accountant testifies after key witness Michael Cohen postpones
Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to a New York court Tuesday to watch and deplore the civil fraud trial that threatens to disrupt his real estate empire, but he got no face-to-face encounter -- for now -- with the star witness against him.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
-
NEW
NEW UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
-
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
Health
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for
Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
Sci-Tech
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
Entertainment
-
Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd, citing music couple's 'irreconcilable differences'
Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple's "irreconcilable differences" after five years of marriage.
-
Prosecutors seeking to recharge Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
Special prosecutors are seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in a 2021 fatal shooting on a movie set in New Mexico.
-
Upcoming 'Sesame Street' season stars Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile, ASL and an octopus chef
The upcoming season of "Sesame Street" features an octopus as a chef, an exploration of American Sign Language and Quinta Brunson giving Cookie Monster a little bit of attitude.
Business
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts and yields rise as U.S. shoppers show they're still spending
Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish Tuesday following the latest signal that the U.S. economy remains solid, though perhaps too strong for the Federal Reserve's liking.
-
Slowdown in inflation supports interest rate pause next week, economists say
Canada's inflation rate edged down to 3.8 per cent last month as price pressures eased across the economy, setting the stage for the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate steady next week, economists say.
Lifestyle
-
Crushing wine grapes by foot is back. Here's why winemakers say it makes a difference
Natural wine -- which emphasizes sustainability and minimal processing -- is seeing growing interest in the U.S. even though overall wine consumption has been declining since 2015, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis, a research firm.
-
'You shouldn't lose hope, but this is pretty crazy': N.B. woman reunites with cat missing for 5 years
Morgan Daye first lost her cat Peter in 2018 when living in Milledgeville, N.B., with the feline finally being found five years later on Saint John’s west side.
-
Grandmother and granddaughter flight attendant duo hits the skies
Flight attendant Cynthia Heck finished up the safety demonstration and walked through the cabin, confirming passengers were ready for takeoff.
Sports
-
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes out for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals with foot injuries
Chelsea Gray and Kiah Stokes are out at least for Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after suffering an injury to her left foot Sunday.
-
Canada men's rugby team to play in new four-team tournament in Spain in November
Canada will join host Spain, Brazil and the U.S. in the La Vila International Rugby Cup, a new men's tournament that will run Nov. 11 to 18 at the El Pantano stadium in the coastal town of Villajoyosa, 365 kilometres southeast of Madrid.
-
Raptors file motion to dismiss Knicks' lawsuit or move to arbitration
The Toronto Raptors have asked for the New York Knicks lawsuit against them to be dismissed.
Autos
-
Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford calls on autoworkers to end strike, says company's future is at stake
Ford Motor Co. Executive Chairman Bill Ford called on autoworkers to come together to end a monthlong strike that he says could cost the company the ability to invest in the future.
-
Unifor members at GM vote 80 per cent in favour of new contract
Canada's largest private-sector union says workers at General Motors Co. have a new three-year collective agreement, with 80.5 per cent of them ratifying it in a vote held online and in person.
-
UAW breaks pattern of adding factories to strikes on Fridays, says more plants could come any time
The United Auto Workers union isn't adding any factories to those that are now on strike, but its president says walkouts could be added at any moment.