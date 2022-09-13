UN: Food exports from Ukraine are up, Russia fertilizer down

A member of the World Food Programme (WFP) stands on the dock next to the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP) A member of the World Food Programme (WFP) stands on the dock next to the Brave Commander bulk carrier ship after it arrived in the port of Djibouti city, Djibouti Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. (Hugh Rutherford/WFP via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Royal B.C. Museum apologizes after 2017 carving declared ancient Indigenous artifact

The Royal British Columbia Museum apologized Tuesday and admitted for the first time that one of its artifacts is not, in fact, a centuries-old Indigenous stone monument, as museum curators had claimed. Rather, the stone carving was created five years ago by a Victoria hobbyist with no ties to local Indigenous culture, despite the museum's grand assertions about the stone's historic significance to the First Peoples of Vancouver Island.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social