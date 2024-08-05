World

    • UN fires nine UNRWA staffers after probe found they may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack

    Palestinian children gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo) Palestinian children gather in the backyard of an UNRWA school, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo)
    JERUSALEM -

    The United Nations said Monday it has fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

    The UN secretary-general’s office announced the move in a brief statement to journalists Monday. It did not elaborate on the UNRWA staffers’ likely role in the attack. It said the nine included seven staffers who were fired previously over the claims.

    The UN’s internal watchdog has been investigating the agency since Israel accused 12 UNRWA staffers of being involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel in which militants killed 1,200 people and abducted some 250 others.

