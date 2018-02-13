UN experts say political settlement in post-Gadhafi Libya 'out of reach'
This grab taken from Al-Hadath Channel video on Tuesday Jan. 23, 2018, shows debris at the site of a deadly explosion in Benghazi, Libya. (Al-Hadath Channel via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 9:15PM EST
UN experts say "a political solution in Libya remains out of reach in the near future."
The panel says in the summary of a report to the Security Council that despite UN efforts to overcome the current stalemate "military dynamics in Libya and conflicting regional agendas show a lack of commitment to a peaceful solution."
The report was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.
Libya plunged into chaos after a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. It is now split between rival governments in the east and the west, each backed by an array of militias.
In December, the United Nations said it was "intensively trying to establish the proper political, legislative and security conditions for elections to be held before the end of 2018."
