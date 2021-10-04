Advertisement
UN experts cite war crimes, crimes against humanity in Libya
Published Monday, October 4, 2021 7:51AM EDT Last Updated Monday, October 4, 2021 7:54AM EDT
The Italian supply vessel, Asso Ventinove is seen from aboard the Seabird, an NGO aircraft, as it prepares to rescue persons from aboard a migrant boat drifting in the central Mediterranean Sea near the Bouri oilfields north of Libya, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued dozens of migrants, including women and children, fleeing Libya to Europe on a crowded, wooden boat. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)
GENEVA -- United Nations human rights investigators say they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.
The first findings from outside experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council released Monday chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape.
The "fact-finding mission" could send a potent signal to key international and regional powers amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.