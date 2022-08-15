UN envoy travels to strife-torn Myanmar for the first time

The logo of the United Nations is seen at the General Assembly hall at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP) The logo of the United Nations is seen at the General Assembly hall at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. (Eduardo Munoz/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social