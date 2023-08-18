UN condemns recent gang attacks in Haiti as Kenya deploys recon mission to troubled nation

People displaced by the latest episode of gang violence take refuge at a school turned into a shelter, in the Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood of Port-au-Prince,, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has led Haiti since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force since October to help fight powerful gangs that control large areas of the capital Port-au-Prince. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) People displaced by the latest episode of gang violence take refuge at a school turned into a shelter, in the Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood of Port-au-Prince,, Haiti, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has led Haiti since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, has been pushing for the deployment of a foreign armed force since October to help fight powerful gangs that control large areas of the capital Port-au-Prince. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social