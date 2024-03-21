UN chief urges the EU to avoid 'double standards' over Gaza and Ukraine

BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
European Union leaders were urged Thursday to show the same respect for international law in Gaza as they aim to uphold in Ukraine, as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians face dire food shortages and possible famine.
At an EU summit in Brussels, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the leaders to remain strong and united in their respect of standards enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law.
“The basic principle of international humanitarian law is the protection of civilians. We must stick to principles in Ukraine as in Gaza without double standards,” Guterres told reporters, standing alongside EU Council President Charles Michel, who chaired the summit.
A UN food agency has warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza. Israel, meanwhile, appears determined to launch a ground offensive in the southern city of Rafah, where many people have sought refuge from the fighting.
The 27-nation EU has long been deeply divided in its approach to Israel and the Palestinians, and the devastating Hamas attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7 laid bare those differences. But as the death toll in Gaza mounts to nearly 32,000 people, more countries are supporting calls for a cease-fire.
In contrast, almost the entire bloc sees Russia’s two-year long war on Ukraine as an existential threat. They’ve poured billions of euros into supporting the country, by providing it with arms and ammunition and helping to prop up its war-ravaged economy.
“The response to the appalling crisis in Palestine has not been Europe’s finest hour, quite frankly,” said Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, whose country is among the strongest backers of the Palestinians.
“I think it has been undermining particularly of our efforts to defend Ukraine because so many countries in the global south – also known as most of the world – interpret Europe’s actions in relation to Ukraine versus Palestine as double standards. I think they have a point,” he said.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo described the events unfolding in Gaza as “dramatic.”
“We see today people who are trying to feed themselves by eating grass. People who are on the verge of being in a famine. Europe needs to lead, and not to follow, and it is time for us to be clear: to demand an immediate ceasefire, to demand the liberation of the hostages,” he told reporters.
In a draft statement prepared for the summit, seen by The Associated Press, the leaders are due to lament “the unprecedented loss of civilian lives and the critical humanitarian situation. The European Council calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire.”
The Israel-Hamas war has driven 80 per cent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes, and UN officials say a quarter of the population is starving.
Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people in the surprise Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war, and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 people hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.
Concern is mounting about an imminent Israeli ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city near the border with Egypt. It’s a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel can’t achieve its goal of “total victory” against Hamas without going into Rafah.
The EU leaders would also urge “the Israeli government to refrain from a ground operation in Rafah,” saying that “such an operation would have devastating humanitarian consequences and must be avoided.” The statement was a draft that could change by the time the summit ends.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a staunch ally of Israel who visited the country on Sunday, said that “we are not for a big offensive in Rafah. I stressed that in Israel myself, and we hope that a longer-lasting cease-fire will now be possible that is also linked to the release of all hostages … and the handover of the dead.”
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “what’s happening today in Gaza is the failure of humanity. It is not a humanitarian crisis. It is the failure of humanity.” The cause, he told reporters, “is not an earthquake, is not a flood. It’s bombing.”
Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Provincial government officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are preparing to deliver their yearly budget Thursday afternoon, as fish harvesters who have been protesting in St. John's were met with riot police outside the legislature.
The Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) and RCMP recently seized 6.6 million unstamped cigarettes from a commercial vehicle on Highway 1, east of Indian Head.
Lethbridge police are looking for the public's help to locate a 13-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who allegedly fled Alberta in a stolen truck.
A fifth former sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi was sentenced Thursday to more than 27 years in prison for breaking into a home with a group of law enforcement officers as they tortured two Black men, an act the judge called 'egregious and despicable.'
A Colorado judge on Thursday granted a defense request to delay the criminal case against two Colorado funeral home operators accused of letting nearly 200 corpses decay, in some cases for years, angering some families of the deceased who are eager for the case to be resolved.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
If not for a pardon from Donald Trump in the final weeks of his presidency, Paul Manafort might still be serving a federal sentence. Instead, Trump’s former campaign manager is a free man -- and free to help his old boss get back to the White House.
Russia fired 31 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv before dawn Thursday in the first attack on the Ukrainian capital in 44 days, officials said. Air defences shot down all the incoming missiles, though 13 people including a child were injured by falling wreckage, they said.
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
Are children in the Toronto area more at risk of catching measles than the rest of Ontario? It's a question that could be answered, at least in part, by a report released by Public Health Ontario that shows mostly declining vaccination rates against the highly-contagious disease among kids, especially in the Greater Toronto Area.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Football stars and podcasters Travis and Jason Kelce are looking to break a world record belonging to Quebec comedian Mike Ward.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities is ready to plumb high-stakes territory -- the stock market.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.