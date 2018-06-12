

The Associated Press





CAMEROON, Cameroon -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is heading to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and attend a World Cup match following stops in Finland and Norway.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday that Guterres will attend a meeting of his High-Level Advisory Board on Mediation in the Finnish capital Helsinki on June 18 and talks organized by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto on the future of the international system.

On June 19, Dujarric said Guterres will be in Norway to speak at the Oslo Forum for conflict mediators and high-level decision-makers. He'll also meet King Harald V and Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Guterres will be in Russia June 20-21 to meet Putin, the Russian Orthodox Church head, speak at a think-tank and attend the Portugal vs. Morocco World Cup game.