UN chief delays travel to focus on Ukraine's Black Sea grain deal

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.

