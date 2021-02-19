GENEVA, SWITZERLAND -- UN Human Rights Office said Friday it has asked the United Arab Emirates for proof that Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is still alive following "disturbing" video footage aired this week.

The request comes after the BBC aired self-shot footage in which the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum said she was being held captive and feared for her ife.

The father of 35-year-old Latifa is the vice president and prime minister of the UAE, of which Dubai is one of the seven emirates.

The princess has not been seen in public since she attempted to escape from the emirate by sea in 2018.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said it had spoken to the UAE's diplomatic mission in Geneva on Thursday.

"We did raise the case yesterday with the permanent mission here in Geneva," OHCHR spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters.

"We did ask for proof of life."

The BBC said the clips it broadcast on Tuesday were filmed roughly a year after Latifa was captured and returned to Dubai, showing her crouched in a corner of what she says is a bathroom.

The undated videos were aired as Latifa's friends voiced concern that they are no longer receiving secret messages from her, the BBC reported.

"We raised our concerns about the situation in light of the disturbing video evidence that emerged this week," said Throssell.

"We requested more information and clarification about Sheikha Latifa's current situation.

"Given the serious concerns about Sheikha Latifa, we have requested that the government's response comes as a matter of priority.

"We look forward to receiving and considering this response, and in the meantime, of course, we will continue to monitor and assess the situation closely."

In 2018, Latifa attempted to flee the UAE on a boat that was intercepted by commandos off the coast of India, according to her companions and the UK-based group Detained in Dubai.

In the videos, Latifa says that men from the UAE sat on her, tried to tie her up and injected her with a sedative.

A Dubai government source later said she had been "brought back" and the UAE released photographs of Latifa, saying she was receiving "the necessary care and support".

Latifa said she was held for about three months in the Al-Awir central prison in Dubai, until May 2018, before being moved to the villa.