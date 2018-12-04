UN aid chief: Yemen talks not an 'easy or rapid process'
Mark Lowcock, the UN Humanitarian Affairs Emergency and Relief Coordinator, on Oct. 23, 2018. (Bebeto Matthews / AP)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 7:24AM EST
GENEVA -- The United Nations humanitarian aid chief says he doesn't expect an "easy or rapid process" in peace talks involving warring sides in Yemen, which faces the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
Mark Lowcock, who heads the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, made the comments to The Associated Press after laying out the organization's 2019 humanitarian appeal.
Lowcock on Monday referred to UN-mediated peace talks in Sweden that begin this week, saying the "onus" is on Yemen's government and Iran-aligned rebels to "take this seriously and act in a responsible way."
OCHA says $21.9 billion is needed next year for food, shelter, health care, education, protection and other assistance. It predicts nearly 132 million people in 42 countries will need assistance.
The appeal says Yemen "is closer to famine than ever before."
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Israel launches operation to thwart Hezbollah border tunnels
- CIA director to brief U.S. Senate leaders on Khashoggi's slaying
- Ukraine says Russia reopens Sea of Azov to cargo traffic
- French PM announces delay to fuel tax hikes: reports
- Violent protests in France reveal fracture between haves, have-nots