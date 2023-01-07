Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.
Richly decorated with golden icons and panels, the cathedral -- part of the complex known as the Monastery of the Caves and a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- put up a video screen outside for the overflow of worshipers, despite the frigid temperatures of -10 Celsius (14 F).
Overlooking the right bank of the Dnieper River, the cathedral and monastery complex has been a pilgrimage site for centuries. And for the first time in the 31 years of Ukraine's independence, the service there was held in the Ukrainian language. Ukrainian army troops in uniform were among those singing well-known Ukrainian carols.
Ukraine's government on Thursday took over the administration of the revered Lavra complex from the Moscow patriarchate and allowed the Ukrainian church to use it for the Orthodox Christmas service. The move highlights the long-running tensions between the two churches exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.
"It's a first victory" for Ukraine, said Oksana Abu-Akel who hailed it as a significant step in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's efforts to cut ties with Russia after it started the war more than 10 months ago. "This is the first time in 300 years that there is really our own service here. Every person feels this joy. It is a victory for all Ukrainians."
Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said Thursday that the Lavra complex had been taken over by the state after the lease of the Moscow-controlled church expired on Dec. 31. Tkachenko attended the service Saturday.
"It's an amazing moment. Previously this place -- on Ukrainian territory, within Kyiv -- has been linked to Moscow. Now we feel this is ours, this is Ukrainian. This is part of the Ukrainian nation," said Alex Fesiak, who attended the service.
The Metropolitan Epiphanius, the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, spoke not just about Christmas but delivered a political message about the war.
"As a nation, we sought to live peacefully, having a good understanding with all our neighbors. But the enemy meanly and treacherously broke the peace and invaded our land, shedding blood, sowing death and wanting to destroy our statehood and our very Ukrainian identity," he said during the service.
"Those who held us in captivity could not endure our achievements and our success," he said. "The devil's malice and envy prompted them to make war, but they are sure to be defeated. After all, the truth is on our side."
Natalia Levshyna said her husband couldn't come to the Christmas service as he is fighting on the front line, but she will send him photos of the service as it's very important to him. Originally from Donbas, she said she stopped attending the church of the Moscow Patriarchate in 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula and supported the conflict in the eastern part of Ukraine.
"Our emotions are running high," she said, barely holding back tears, describing her conviction that the Ukrainian church on Ukrainian soil should be independent from the Russian Orthodox Church.
"Our church must be synchronized with state policy. They must be one," Levshyna said.
Others in Ukraine have decided to distance themselves from the Russian Orthodox Church by celebrating Christmas on Dec. 25.
On Friday, the Church of Moscow Patriarchate condemned the Ukrainian plans to hold a service in the Lavra Cathedral as "an attempt to forcefully seize ... the cathedral by means of blackmail and misinformation of society."
In 2019, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine received recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, but the Moscow's patriarch refused to accept that.
The Ukrainian Orthodox Church declared independence from Moscow's Patriarchate after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, ending the Ukrainian church's loyalty to the Moscow patriarch which dated back to the 17th century. The Ukrainian Orthodox Church removed Moscow Patriarch Kirill as its leader in public worship and now uses its own sacramental oil for blessings rather than oil supplied by Moscow.
But Ukrainian security agencies have claimed that some in the Ukrainian church have maintained close ties with Moscow. They've raided numerous holy sites of the church and later posted photos of rubles, Russian passports and leaflets with messages from the Moscow patriarch as proof that some church officials have been loyal to Moscow.
Prominent Ukrainian Orthodox Church leaders have rejected the allegations of ties with Moscow, insisting that they have loyally supported Ukraine from the start of the war and that a government crackdown will only hand a propaganda coup to Russia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chaos in the House: McCarthy's plea, and begging for votes
The scene in the U.S. House on Friday was a full-circle moment for Republicans, who had ceded both chambers of Congress and the presidency to Democrats after the violent Jan. 6 insurrection
'Have your wits about you': Travel advice for Canadians visiting Mexico
The federal government says 1.8 million Canadians travelled to Mexico in 2022. But, like other travel, it's not without risks.
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
6-year-old shoots teacher in Virginia classroom: police
A 6-year-old student shot and wounded a Virginia teacher Friday during an altercation inside a first-grade classroom, police and school officials in the city of Newport News said.
McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions that boiled over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern.
Vaccine-derived polio virus detected in 2 Canadian wastewater samples
After initiating its own wastewater testing for polio last year, Canada has detected two samples of vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (VDPV2). No related illnesses have been reported in connection to that wastewater finding.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping was fatally shot by police
A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
Canada
-
'No reason' Canadians detained in Syria should still be there, lawyer tells court
A lawyer for citizens detained in northern Syria who want to return to Canada says the federal government will continue to create obstacles and reverse decisions unless it is ordered to bring them home.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
Police associations to examine issues behind officer killings after recent deaths
The Canadian Police Association, the Police Association of Ontario, the Ontario Provincial Police Association and the Toronto Police Association pledged Friday to work to end what they called an "unacceptable wave of violence" following the killings of five police officers in four months.
-
Pigeon with meth backpack caught in B.C. prison yard, says officers' union president
A prison union spokesman says a pigeon carrying a miniature backpack filled with drugs was captured last week at a B.C. correctional institution.
-
92-year-old man spends 3 days in Montreal ER hallway with fractured vertebrae
Three sisters from Westmount began the year feeling frustrated after their 92-year-old father spent 72 hours in a hospital emergency department hallway in excruciating pain. They're hoping other families don't experience the same ordeal.
-
Are Canadian bail rules tough enough? Experts weigh in after officer killed
The Dec. 27 killing of an OPP officer has brought renewed scrutiny to Canada's bail system. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts who say the issue is far more complicated than just toughening up our bail laws, as critics are calling for.
World
-
Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Christmas in reclaimed church
Packing Kyiv's 1,000-year-old Lavra Cathedral for Orthodox Christmas, hundreds of worshippers heard the service in that church in the Ukrainian language for the first time in decades, a demonstration of independence from the Russian Orthodox Church.
-
Japan PM visit could highlight LNG needs, as Tokyo pushes away from Russia and China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first official visit to Canada will take place next week, as Tokyo looks to Canada to provide much-needed liquefied natural gas.
-
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy.
-
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government's policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions.
-
Ukraine hails U.S. military aid as ceasefire said to falter
Ukraine's president is praising the United States for including tank-killing armoured vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid, saying they are 'exactly what is needed' for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces.
-
Times Square machete attack suspect indicted on terrorism charges
Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old accused of attacking New York Police Department officers with a machete on New Year's Eve, was indicted Friday on more than a dozen charges, including several terrorism charges, prosecutors announced.
Politics
-
Japan PM visit could highlight LNG needs, as Tokyo pushes away from Russia and China
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's first official visit to Canada will take place next week, as Tokyo looks to Canada to provide much-needed liquefied natural gas.
-
Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.
Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Health
-
U.S. approves Alzheimer's drug that modestly slows disease
U.S. health officials on Friday approved a closely watched Alzheimer's drug that's been shown to modestly slow the early stages of the brain-robbing disease, albeit with potential safety risks that doctors and patients will have to carefully weigh.
-
Feds must enforce vaping penalties to protect kids: advocates
Advocates on both sides of the vaping debate say the government must do more to enforce penalties for selling vapes to kids after a review concluded no changes to the legislation were warranted.
-
Health Canada confirms shortage of adult cold and flu medicine
Adult cold and flu medicines are in short supply across the country as drug manufacturers struggle to keep up with abnormally high demand, Health Canada has confirmed.
Sci-Tech
-
Ant Group says Jack Ma to relinquish control of company
Ant Group said on Saturday its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the Chinese fintech giant, as the firm seeks to draw a line under a regulatory crackdown that was triggered soon after its mammoth stock market debut was scuppered two years ago.
-
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage
The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at U.S. airports carries on into 2023.
-
Old NASA satellite falling from sky this weekend, low threat
A 38-year-old retired NASA satellite is about to fall from the sky. Most of the 2,450-kilogram satellite will burn up upon reentry, according to NASA. But some pieces are expected to survive.
Entertainment
-
Golden Globes are back on TV, but are reform efforts enough?
The Golden Globes are set to return to NBC under a one-year deal this year following last years scandal over lack of diversity, accusations of sexism, and ethical and financial lapses among members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
-
Rapper Young Thug to go to trial in gang, racketeering case
Rapper Young Thug, accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang responsible for violent crimes and using his songs and social media to promote it, is set to go to trial starting Monday.
-
Filmmaker and sculptor Michael Snow, who 'demolished boundaries' of art, dies at 94
Interdisciplinary artist Michael Snow, known in Canada and internationally for his abstract painting, public sculptures and the experimental 1967 film 'Wavelength,' has died.
Business
-
Labour market kept roaring to end off the year with 104,000 jobs added in December
The Canadian economy added 104,000 jobs in December as the unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.0 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
S&P/TSX composite gains 300 points Friday, U.S. markets up more than 2 per cent
Canada's main stock index rose 1.58 per cent Friday on broad-based gains while U.S. markets were all up by more than two per cent.
-
Looking for a job or career change? These skills will be in high demand in 2023, experts say
Canada is suffering from a severe skills shortage in several key sectors, experts say, thanks to factors that include deficiencies in our education system as well as changing demographics. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the skills that will be most in-demand in 2023.
Lifestyle
-
UK palace allies push back against Prince Harry's claims
Allies of Britain's royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
-
Baseball-sized head of lettuce seen selling for $5 in the Greater Toronto Area
Grocery prices increased by more than 10 per cent last year in Canada meaning the average family of four had to pay an additional $1,000 for the exact same items.
-
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone a happy new year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Sports
-
Eitberger, Latvia win luge golds; US gets silver in doubles
Dajana Eitberger of Germany won the women's luge World Cup race Saturday, and host Latvia swept the gold medals in the men's and women's doubles races.
-
Dodgers cut pitcher Trevor Bauer after unprecedented 324-game suspension reduced
The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.
-
Canada's under-18 women's hockey team chases repeat gold in world championship
The women's world under-18 hockey championship returns to its regular time slot with Canada chasing a second gold medal in less than seven months.
Autos
-
Sony unveils prototype electric vehicle, Afeela, to be made with Honda
Sony unveiled a new high-tech prototype car it will produce in partnership with Honda at the CES tech show Wednesday.
-
Mercedes to build its own electric vehicle charging network
Mercedes-Benz says it will build its own worldwide electric vehicle charging network starting in North America in a bid to compete with EV sales leader Tesla.
-
Top vehicles to look out for in 2023, according to Edmunds
The latest models try to sway buyers with more power, the latest tech and fashionable looks. But which are the most impressive? Experts rounded up five of the most noteworthy vehicles hitting dealerships this year.