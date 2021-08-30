TORONTO -- A plane carrying Afghan interpreters and their families landed in Kyiv this weekend, after Ukrainian troops stationed at Kabul airport completed a daring rescue operation on Friday. The translators, one who worked for the Canadian military and other for The Globe and Mail, were rescued in an operation co-ordinated by the Ukrainian military, the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky and The Globe and Mail, according to the newspaper’s senior international correspondent Mark MacKinnon.

MacKinnon, who not only broke the story but was integral in co-ordinating the rescue, told CTV News Channel Monday that he and his colleagues had tried “everything” to get the translators out of Afghanistan.

“This was an amazing rescue,” MacKinnon said. “We tried many different rescue groups, we had a couple of plans with the Canadian army to get them inside the Kabul airport that didn’t work, we had a plan with the U.S. State Department who was giving us guidance on how to get them in, but that fell apart after the suicide bombings last week.”

MacKinnon said that contacts he had with the Ukrainian presidency and other diplomatic channels came through, and the rescue plan was hatched.

“They said, ‘tell your guys to get into some vehicles, take some pictures of the license plates of those cars and send those pictures to the Ukrainian military,’” he said. “They told the cars to drive near the airport.”

When the two mini-buses carrying 19 people –Canada-bound translators and their families, according to the Globe -- arrived near the airport, Ukrainian troops left the base and walked through the crowd to surround the vehicles and bring them safely through to where they could board a plane. The evacuees were flown to Islamabad, Pakistan and then on to Kyiv.

“Remember they don’t have any direct connection to these people,” MacKinnon said of the Ukrainian troops. “They were risking their own lives to save these translators and their families.”

Canadian forces had already left Kabul at the time of the rescue and MacKinnon said that the operation may have been Ukraine’s indirect “thank you” to Canada, which has supported the country for the past seven years in its fight against Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region.

MacKinnon, who is based in London but was in Kyiv on assignment, got to reunite with his translator Mohammed Sharif Sharaf, whom he hired for coverage of the Canadian operation in Kandahar back in 2002, he said.

“It was amazing to see Sharif again, to see his family, to get to know them a little over the past few days,” he said.

The route the rescued Afghan translators took may open some doors for those left behind in Afghanistan who were unable to make it onto rescue flights in the few last weeks, as the federal government has promised to take in Afghans who can make their way to third countries.

MacKinnon and The Globe and Mail reported that the Canadian government is in talks with Ukraine on whether they would be willing to transport other Canada-bound evacuees to Kyiv, where they can be processed before moving on to Canada to settle.

But the logistics of processing rescued Afghans, many of whom do not have passports and may only have Afghan ID cards, has been highlighted as an obstacle for any further rescue missions, MacKinnon said.

“They arrived here in Kyiv with documents that the immigration ministry…got many Afghan interpreters laissez-passer documents that are supposed to be like a Canadian passport, and governments are supposed to recognize it for onward travel, but it’s a new document” MacKinnon said, adding that customs and border officials have been struggling to interpret the rights associated with them.

“We’re going to test how long this takes, we’re going to see how long the legal process takes here in Ukraine, but I think everybody is very keen to have this work,” he continued. “It might just be a path to things getting better.”