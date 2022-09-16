Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.

