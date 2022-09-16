Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.
The site near Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 440 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn't yet known.
Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest near Izium. Protected by head-to-toe suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims' clothing, seemingly looking for identifying items.
Associated Press journalists who visited the site saw graves marked with simple wooden crosses. Some of the markers bore people's names and had flowers hanging from them.
Before digging, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for explosives, and soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees.
Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found near Izium's Pishchanske cemetery after being tortured, shot or killed by artillery shelling.
He cited evidence of atrocities, such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms. In another sign of possible torture, one man was found with his hands tied, according to Serhiy Bohdan, the head of Kharikiv police investigations, and Ukraine's commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets.
Ukrainian authorities warned that their investigation was just beginning, and the scale of the killings could rise dramatically.
"The harsh reality indicates that the number of dead in Izium may be many times higher than the Bucha tragedy," Oleg Kotenko, an official with the Ukrainian ministry tasked with reintegrating occupied territories, said on Telegram.
Bucha is a Kyiv suburb where authorities have said 458 bodies were found after a 33-day Russian occupation. Authorities say they have uncovered the bodies of more than 1,300 people elsewhere, many in mass graves in the Kyiv-area forest.
Zelenskyy, who visited the Izium area Wednesday, said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.
Meanwhile, in his first public comments on Ukraine's recent battlefield gains, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the war and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia.
"If the situation develops this way, our response will be more serious," Putin told reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan.
Russia has reported numerous explosions and fires at civilian infrastructure sites near Ukraine, as well munitions depots and other facilities. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks and refrained from commenting on others.
The "liberation" of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia's main military goal, Putin said.
"We aren't in a rush," he said, adding that Russia has only deployed volunteer soldiers to fight in Ukraine.
Some hard-line Russian politicians and military bloggers have lamented manpower shortages and urged the Kremlin to follow Ukraine's example and order broad mobilization to beef up the ranks.
Ukrainian forces gained access to the site near Izium after recapturing the northeastern city and much of the wider Kharkiv region in a lighting advance that suddenly shifted the momentum in the nearly seven-month war. Ukrainian officials also found evidence of torture elsewhere in the region.
The U.N. human rights office said it would investigate, and the human rights group Amnesty International said the discovery of the mass burial site confirmed "our darkest fears."
"For every unlawful killing or other war crime, there must be justice and reparation for victims and their families and a fair trial and accountability for suspected perpetrators," said Marie Struthers, the group's director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Most of the people buried at the site were believed to be civilians, but a marker on one mass grave said it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers.
Russian officials distanced themselves from responsibility for the site.
The Khariv region's Russian-installed governor, Vitaly Ganchev, told Russia's state-run Tass news agency that Ukrainian, not Russian, forces were responsible for civilian casualties in Izium. Tass also quoted a member of Russia's parliament, Alexander Malkevich, claiming Ukrainian troops had abandoned their dead, so Russian forces buried them.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, the war continued to claim lives and wreak destruction.
-- Ukraine's presidential office said Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded 18 in a 24-hour span. Missile strikes were also reported, with Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih among the targets for a third consecutive day Friday. Air raid sirens howled in the capital, Kyiv.
-- More killings targeting pro-Russian separatist officials were reported in areas under their control. Separatist authorities said a blast killed the prosecutor-general and his deputy of the self-proclaimed republic in the Luhansk region. Moscow-backed authorities said two Russian-installed officials were also killed in Berdyansk, a city in the Zaporizhzhia region occupied earlier in the war. And local authorities reported three people were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on an administrative building in Russian-occupied Kherson.
-- To bolster the Ukrainian offensive, the Biden administration announced another $600 million package of military aid.
Izium resident Sergei Gorodko said that among the hundreds buried in individual graves were dozens of adults and children killed in a Russian airstrike on an apartment building, some of whom he pulled out of rubble "with my own hands."
Izium was a key supply hub for Russian forces until they withdrew in recent days. Izium city council member Maksym Strelnikov told reporters that hundreds of people had died during the fighting and after Russia seized the town in March. Many couldn't be properly buried, he said.
His claims could not be immediately verified, but similar scenes have played out in other cities Russian forces captured, including Mariupol.
Ukraine's national police chief, Ihor Klymenko, said "torture chambers" have been found in the Kharkiv region's recaptured towns and villages. The claim could not be independently verified.
Seven Sri Lankan students who fell into Russian hands in Kupiansk, also in the Kharkiv region, have also said that they were held and mistreated, he said.
"They are scared, they were abused," Klymenko said. They include "a woman who can barely speak" and two people with torn toe nails.
Correction
This story has been updated to correct that seven, not six, Sri Lankan students said they fell into Russian hands
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
NASA spacecraft will soon intentionally crash into a tiny asteroid
A NASA spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is getting closer to its target.
Inflation, staff shortages mean bumpy road to recovery for most restaurants in Canada
More than two-and-a-half years now since the pandemic began, restaurants are on a bumpy road to recovery thanks to high debt levels, rising expenses, and low profitability among other pressures, according to a new report by Restaurants Canada.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss has called the "Carolean age." CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what this means.
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.
Brett Favre biographer says not to bother with his book following allegations against ex-NFL player
In the wake of allegations against former NFL player Brett Favre, his biographer is advising the public not to read his book.
Canada
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Remote work's popularity has surged, but younger workers have concerns
When work from home was introduced two years ago in many Canadian workplaces, it was seen as a necessary, but likely temporary, measure to protect workers from COVID-19. But its popularity has surged among Canadians this year, with many wanting it as an indefinite option, a new report has found.
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
World
-
Donors double amount Iowa teen ordered to pay family of her accused rapist
Donations for an Iowa teenager poured in on Thursday, doubling the US$150,000 amount a court ordered her to pay the family of a man whom she killed after he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Food delivery robot barges through crime scene in Los Angeles
Video shows the moment a food delivery robot in Los Angeles barged through a crime scene, en route to a delivery.
-
'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss has called the "Carolean age." CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what this means.
-
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
-
Mexico arrests general in case of missing students
Mexican authorities have arrested a retired general and three other members of the army for alleged connection to the disappearance of 43 students in southern Mexico in 2014, the government announced Thursday.
Politics
-
Quebec senator already out of Conservative caucus now quits party after Poilievre victory
A Quebec senator says Pierre Poilievre's first week as Conservative leader has left him 'comfortable' with his decision to leave the party.
-
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
-
Everything you need to know about Canada's Sept. 19 commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II
On Monday, Sept. 19, Canada will be marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a national day of mourning, a memorial parade, and a commemorative ceremony in the nation's capital. Here's everything you need to know.
Health
-
B.C. woman waited 1 hour for help after suffering a stroke, family says
Former New Westminster, B.C., city councilor Lorrie Williams waited more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after suffering a stroke at home, according to her family.
-
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
Jackson, Miss. had already been under a state health department boil-water notice for a month when torrential rain fell in August, flooding the Pearl River and overwhelming the treatment system. Water pressure abruptly dropped, emptying faucets for days. How did this happen? Residents, politicians, experts and activists say systemic racism is the root cause.
-
'Global failure': Lancet COVID-19 Commission critical of pandemic handling
The Lancet COVID-19 Commission says the staggering pandemic death toll is the result 'massive global failure at multiple levels' including the lack of international cooperation, but controversy around the 'lab-leak' theory threatens to overshadow findings and recommendations.
Sci-Tech
-
Food delivery robot barges through crime scene in Los Angeles
Video shows the moment a food delivery robot in Los Angeles barged through a crime scene, en route to a delivery.
-
Meet the mystery diamond from outer space
Researchers have confirmed the existence of a celestial diamond, which is harder and stronger than a regular diamond, and say it arrived on Earth's surface by way of a meteorite.
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
Entertainment
-
Chrissy Teigen says she's come to understand her miscarriage was actually abortion that saved her life
Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Chrissy Teigen said she realized that what she had termed her miscarriage in 2020 was actually an abortion.
-
Naomi Watts helps reimagine a nightmarish Austrian thriller
Naomi Watts discusses her reservations about remaking the 2014 Austrian horror "Goodnight Mommy" in an interview with the Associated Press. The remake is available to watch on Prime Video.
-
Movie reviews: 'The Woman King' is a character-driven action epic steeped in Black history
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'The Woman King,' 'Confess, Fletch,' 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Pearl.'
Business
-
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
-
'Now 15 per cent is rude:' Tipping fatigue hits customers as requests rise
Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase and spread to new businesses amid the rise of automated payment machines and preset tip suggestions.
-
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Lifestyle
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Inflation, staff shortages mean bumpy road to recovery for most restaurants in Canada
More than two-and-a-half years now since the pandemic began, restaurants are on a bumpy road to recovery thanks to high debt levels, rising expenses, and low profitability among other pressures, according to a new report by Restaurants Canada.
Sports
-
Jets remove 'C' from Wheeler, will play next season without a captain
Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler admitted that being the Jets captain had become a burden, one that he has now been relieved of by new Jets coach Rick Bowness.
-
Sharks, Kane reach settlement on termination grievance
Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday on the grievance he filed over the termination of his contract last season.
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Autos
-
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception
The ride-hailing service Uber said Friday that all its services were operational following what security professionals are calling a major data breach, claiming there was no evidence the hacker got access to sensitive user data.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.