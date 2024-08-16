Ukrainian officials urge civilians to evacuate eastern city of Pokrovsk as Russian troops close in

BREAKING Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has been one of Moscow's key targets for months.
Pokrovsk officials said in a Telegram post that Russian troops are "advancing at a fast pace. With every passing day there is less and less time to collect personal belongings and leave for safer regions."
Ukrainian troops have been trying to divert the Kremlin's military focus away from the front line in Ukraine by launching a bold cross-border incursion into Russia's Kursk region. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Thursday that Pokrovsk and other nearby towns in the Donetsk region were "facing the most intense Russian assaults."
Goose, an aerial reconnaissance soldier with Ukraine's 68th Separate Airborne Brigade who is helping defend the city, told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that he faces the same deadly monotony every day: From his position, he flies a drone to identify moving Russian infantrymen. The boom of a mortar follows after he relays the coordinates. Then, more and more infantrymen come in a seemingly endless wave.
"Since the Kursk operation, I haven't noticed any changes. The Russians have the same tactics of infantry assaults: They are moving, advancing," said Goose, who spoke only using his call sign, in keeping with Ukrainian military rules. He noted that with their powerful aerial bombs, Russia was destroying any hope Ukrainians have of holding the territory. "Russians are destroying and moving, destroying and moving," he said.
The urgency of the evacuation of civilians from Pokrovsk has underscored the high-stakes gamble Ukraine is making by taking the war into Russia with its ongoing Kursk assault, which started Aug. 6.
The attack is a daring attempt to change the dynamics of the 2 1/2-year conflict, but it could backfire and leave Ukraine's shorthanded defence on the front line at the mercy of Russia's push. The Kremlin's forces have had battlefield momentum and superior forces in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region since the spring.
Ukraine is wagering it can cope with the strain on its resources involved in the attack in Kursk without sacrificing Donetsk. Russia apparently reckons it can contain the incursion without needing to ease up in Donetsk.
"Both cannot be right," Nigel Gould-Davies, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said Thursday. "The outcome hangs in the balance."
Russia's slow slog across Donetsk this year has been costly in terms of troops and armor, but its gains have mounted.
Pokrovsk, which had a prewar population of about 60,000, is one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds and a key logistics hub in the Donetsk region. Its capture would compromise Ukraine's defensive abilities and supply routes, and would bring Russia closer to its stated aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region.
Pokrovsk officials were meeting with the residents to provide them with logistical details on the evacuation. People were offered shelter in western Ukraine, where they will be hosted in dormitories and separate houses prepared for them.
"As the front line approaches Pokrovsk, the need to move to a safer place is becoming increasingly urgent," the local administration said.
In Kursk, meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have taken full control of Sudzha, Zelenskyy said Thursday. It's the largest Russian town to fall to Ukraine's forces since the start of their incursion 10 days ago, and the success raised Ukrainian spirits while embarrassing the Kremlin.
A family who fled from Sudzha showed on Russian state TV the shattered windows of their car, the result of an attack while on the road.
"At the turn they were shooting, there were mines, we drove around the mines. Then we were driving further, the drone hit us in Bondarevka," said Nikolai Netbayev.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday the army repelled attempted Ukrainian advances in the areas of Gordeev, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) west of Sudzha, and Russkoye Porechnoye, 13 kilometres (8 miles) north of Sudzha.
In other developments, the Russian organization People's Front said two of its volunteer workers were killed by Ukrainian shelling in the Kursk region while on a mission to evacuate residents.
And in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, a hypermarket was destroyed in a blaze after being hit by Ukrainian fire, according to local officials. Eleven people were reported injured.
------
Hatton reported from Lisbon, Portugal. Associated Press reporters Samya Kullab and Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, and Jim Heintz in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed.
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
A brawl broke out among Turkish lawmakers Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on what are widely considered to be politically motivated charges.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.
A brawl broke out among Turkish lawmakers Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on what are widely considered to be politically motivated charges.
Police in New Zealand have so far accounted for 41 chunks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers — each a potentially lethal amount of the drug — that were unknowingly distributed by an Auckland food bank.
Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has been one of Moscow's key targets for months.
A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.
Thousands of people marched through various Indian cities Friday to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, demanding justice and better security at medical campuses and hospitals.
Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health disorder.
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
Google parent Alphabet said It was expanding its AI-generated summaries for search queries to six new countries, just two months after it rolled back some capabilities following a problem-riddled launch.
Multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years, following legal measures by the EU, developer Epic Games said on Friday.
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years, following legal measures by the EU, developer Epic Games said on Friday.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
If you've noticed kids' conversations sound a little different this back-to-school season, you're not alone.
A family in Orléans will need to make a few minor repairs to one of the walls in their home, but it was all to get the family cat back.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jill Dunlop has been named the province’s new education minister, replacing Todd Smith, who resigned Friday morning.
A woman has been charged for allegedly contaminating public pools in Milton with feces and chocolate bars earlier this month.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield will begin filming in Calgary on Monday.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
The eastern end of the Confederation Line LRT will be offline for one day this month as crews connect it to the eastern Stage 2 extension.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
Manitoba RCMP will release information about homicides near McCreary on Friday.
A growing number of municipalities in the Winnipeg Metro Region are speaking out against the controversial Plan 20-50.
Regina police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue on Friday.
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a significant wildfire outbreak, with 76 active fires burning across the province.
A St. Thomas judge has found Boris Panovski not guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the death of Don Frigo. He was also found not guilty of aggravated assault in the shooting of Frigo’s wife, Eva Willer Frigo, in September 2014 at Hullet Marsh in Clinton, Ont.
The City of Kitchener is getting ready for its first-ever Caribana street party.
Regional police say a house fire in Kitchener that left one person seriously hurt is now considered suspicious.
Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a significant wildfire outbreak, with 76 active fires burning across the province.
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the Ministry of Agriculture and other groups worried about a possible strike.
A weapons scare at the library and the Canadian Mental Health Association in Timmins on Friday ended with no evidence of anyone with a weapon.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
A St. Thomas judge has found Boris Panovski not guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the death of Don Frigo. He was also found not guilty of aggravated assault in the shooting of Frigo’s wife, Eva Willer Frigo, in September 2014 at Hullet Marsh in Clinton, Ont.
London and surrounding areas are under a special weather statement this weekend.
Students returning to Western University and one of its affiliated campuses may encounter picket lines in September.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.
A little rain won't stop 16-year-old Carson Vuk from running to Sarnia from Windsor this weekend to raise money and awareness for ALS research, while honouring his late grandmother.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
A Toronto man has been fined for firing a high-powered rifle at a bull moose he spotted on the road in northwestern Ontario.
A fraudster tricked a victim in Sault Ste. Marie into thinking a $35,000 deposit in their account was an accidental overpayment.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.