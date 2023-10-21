Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
In Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hometown in central Ukraine, a 60-year-old man died on Friday evening when a Russian missile slammed into an industrial facility, according to Telegram posts by Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul. Vilkul added that the man's wife was hospitalized with serious shrapnel wounds.
Early on Saturday, Vilkul reported that Russian missiles and drones overnight hit the same site again, causing unspecified damage and sparking a fire that was put out by morning. Vilkul did not elaborate on the site's nature or whether it was linked to Ukraine's war effort. He said nobody was hurt in the second strike.
Hours later, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters that Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian military's fuel and ammunition depots near Kryvyi Rih's local airport.
There was no immediate response from Ukrainian officials to Konashenkov's claim.
In Ukraine's front-line Kherson region in the south, one civilian was killed and another suffered wounds as Russian forces launched "mass shelling" attacks, Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday. In a Telegram post, Prokudin said that Russian troops used mortars, artillery, tanks, drones, and multiple-rocket launchers to target the province, striking some residential areas.
Russian shelling over the past day also wounded one civilian in the front-line city of Avdiivka, in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, acting local Gov. Ihor Moroz reported on Saturday. Avdiivka has been fiercely contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces over the past weeks as Kyiv's forces try to hold off waves of Russian attacks. Moroz said that exploding drones, missiles, mortars and artillery shells fired by Russian troops also struck other parts of the province.
In the northeastern Kharkiv region, a 39-year-old civilian man was hospitalized with wounds as Russian shelling hit two village homes near the embattled town of Kupiansk, local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov reported on Saturday. Russian forces have for weeks been pressing an offensive to retake territory near Kupiansk and the nearby town of Lyman.
Local Ukrainian authorities also reported Russian attacks on Friday and overnight on the northern Sumy and southern Zaporizhzhia provinces but made no mention of casualties.
The governor of Russia's southern Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces over the previous day shelled two of the province's districts, using mortars and grenade launchers. According to Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov, civilians had not been hurt.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Some Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves break into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
Canada
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
-
W5
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
-
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates on day 15 of the Israel-Hamas war: Aid starts moving into the Gaza Strip
Aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip, two weeks after the militant group Hamas rampaged through southern Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes.
-
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
-
Keeping hope alive, families share stories about loved ones abducted in the attack on Israel
Keeping hope alive is getting harder for the families of the roughly 200 people who were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants.
-
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden faces tough battle to secure $105 billion for Ukraine, Israel, the border and more
The White House on Friday released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defence manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
The father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is 'doing very good'
The father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan said Friday she's doing well following two weeks in captivity after she and her mother were abducted in Israel by Hamas and held in Gaza.
Politics
-
Trudeau under pressure over response to Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, when he also faced an unfriendly crowd during a visit to a mosque.
-
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
-
Canada-U.S. refugee pact changes expected to 'exacerbate existing threats': memo
A newly released memo shows federal officials warned last spring that expanding a bilateral refugee pact to the entire Canada-U.S. border would likely fuel smuggling networks and encourage people to seek more dangerous, remote crossing routes.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Entertainment
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
Spain's royals honor Asturias prize winners, including Meryl Streep and Haruki Murakami
American actor Meryl Streep on Friday received Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Arts Award at a ceremony presided over by the Spanish royal family in the northern city of Oviedo.
Business
-
Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain must be 'material', prospective bidder says
As the federal government begins its efforts to sell the Trans Mountain pipeline, the director of one of the groups seeking to buy a stake says nothing less than "material" ownership by Indigenous people is acceptable if Ottawa is serious about reconciliation.
-
DeSantis allies ask Florida judge to throw out Disney's counterclaims in lawsuit
Agreements that Disney made with the governing district for Walt Disney World before it was taken over by appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weren't legally valid, and the company's counterclaims against the district should be dismissed, the governing body said in court papers filed this week.
-
Canada receives first set of new armoured vehicles made in London, Ont.
The first of Canada’s new armoured combat support vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces has been delivered: a set of four ambulances, equipped for combat support.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto neighbourhood named one of the 'coolest' in the world
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship
With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.
Sports
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
-
Halifax soccer community reacts to Christine Sinclair’s retirement
Mention the name Christine Sinclair to any player on the Halifax Armbrae Academy soccer team and the players' eyes light up with wonder and pride.
-
76ers prepared to start regular season without disgruntled James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to start their regular season without disgruntled guard James Harden, who skipped Philadelphia's entire preseason slate in the wake of his trade demand.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers' union boss says strikes will continue in bid for better offers from companies
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Friday that while Detroit's automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.