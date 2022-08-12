Ukrainian nuclear plant facing 'grave hour,' UN watchdog says
The "alarming" situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine had reached a "grave hour," the head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Thursday, as he called for an immediate inspection of the facility by international experts.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that parts of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant had been knocked out due to recent attacks, risking an "unacceptable" potential radiation leak.
"IAEA experts believe that there is no immediate threat to nuclear safety," but "that could change at any moment," Grossi said.
"Any military action jeopardizing nuclear safety, nuclear security, must stop immediately," he added. "These military actions near to such a large nuclear facility could lead to very serious consequences."
The Zaporizhzhia facility -- the largest nuclear plant in Europe -- occupies an extensive site on the Dnipro river near the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar. It has continued operating at reduced capacity since Russian forces captured it early in March, with Ukrainian technicians remaining at work.
Russia and Ukraine have so far been unwilling to agree to an IAEA inspection of the plant and have accused each other of shelling the facility -- action the IAEA has said breaches "indispensable nuclear safety and security pillars."
Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia on Thursday blamed Ukraine for the shelling and urged Kyiv's supporters to stop attacks and prevent a disastrous radiation leak.
But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pointed the finger at Moscow, which he said was putting all of Europe in danger.
"Only the complete withdrawal of Russians from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the restoration of Ukraine's full control over the situation around the plant will guarantee the restoration of nuclear safety for all of Europe," Zelensky said.
Ukraine's nuclear agency Energoatom said 10 shells landed near the complex on Thursday, preventing a shift handover.
"For the safety of nuclear workers, the buses with the personnel of the next shift were turned back to Enerhodar," the agency said. "Until the situation finally normalizes, the workers of the previous shift will continue to work."
Energoatom said radiation levels at the site remained normal, despite renewed attacks.
Several Western and Ukrainian officials believe that Russia is using the giant nuclear facility as a stronghold to shield their troops and mount attacks, because they assume Kyiv will not return fire and risk a crisis.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Moscow of using the plant to shield its forces, while Britain's Defense Ministry said in a recent security assessment that Russia's actions at the complex sabotage the safety of its operations.
The Ukrainian mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said in late July that Russian forces had been observed using heavy weaponry near the plant because "they know very well that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not respond to these attacks, as they can damage the nuclear power plant."
The US on Thursday backed Ukraine's calls for a demilitarized zone around the facility, while at the UN, Bonnie Jenkins, US undersecretary for arms control and international affairs, said Russia is responsible for the "nuclear risks" at the plant.
She warned the UN Security Council that "the many consequences of this conflict, including the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, will only end when Russia ends its war."
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres -- who previously called shelling at the plant "suicidal" -- on Thursday said in a statement he was "gravely concerned."
"We must be clear that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia or any other nuclear facilities in Ukraine, or anywhere else, could lead to catastrophic consequences not only for the immediate vicinity, but for the region and beyond," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York
Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York.
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
A new virus was found in China, here's what we know
Scientists are keeping an eye on the Langya virus, a new pathogen that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.
Canada
-
SWAT teams, helicopter hunt for suspect after Montreal shooting
Dozens of Montreal police officers are in the city's east end as part of an operation in relation to a recent shooting.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C. cop stalked ex-girlfriend for years using police computers, misconduct probe finds
A high-ranking B.C. officer used police resources to conduct at least 92 searches on his ex-girlfriend and her family while stalking her over a period of five years, according to documents exclusively obtained by CTV News.
-
NEW
NEW | Civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond commemorated at site of her 1946 arrest in N.S.
A plaque commemorating Viola Desmond was revealed Friday by the federal agency at the former Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow, N.S., where she was forcibly arrested while watching a movie on Nov. 8, 1946.
-
Central Newfoundland wildfires improving, evacuation risk is low: premier
Officials say the wildfire situation in central Newfoundland is improving and the risk of evacuation is now low for nearby communities.
-
Police investigating attack on Brampton, Ont. media personality as attempted murder
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was attacked with a machete and axe in his driveway will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover, a close friend says.
-
Hydro lines will take 'several days' to repair as Toronto investigates massive power outage
The City of Toronto is investigating a power outage that left a large swath of the downtown core including office buildings, a major mall and a university campus without electricity yesterday.
World
-
Trump home search: Judge deciding on unsealing the warrant
A federal judge was to decide as soon as Friday whether to grant the Department of Justice's request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland declared there was 'substantial public interest in this matter,' and Trump backed the warrant's 'immediate' release.
-
U.S., Indonesia, Australia hold drills amid China concerns
Soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia joined a live-fire drill on Friday, part of annual joint combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region.
-
India to miss renewable energy goal, officials, experts say
India will miss its renewable energy target for the end of the year, with experts saying "multiple challenges" including a lack of financial help and taxes on imported components are stalling the clean energy industry.
-
-
Gang violence leaves 11 dead in Mexican border city
A gang riot inside a border prison that left two inmates dead quickly spread to the streets of Ciudad Juarez where alleged gang members killed nine more people, including four employees of a radio station, security officials said Friday.
-
Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search
A gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI's Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms and 'be ready for combat' in the wake of the search at Donald Trump's home, a law enforcement official said.
Politics
-
Cabinet heard of potential 'breakthrough' with 'Freedom Convoy' protesters before Emergencies Act was invoked: documents
The night before the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, the prime minister’s national security adviser told him there was 'a potential for a breakthrough' in Ottawa, court documents show.
-
Federal Conservatives running to the 'extremes,' says former B.C. premier Christy Clark
Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark is endorsing Jean Charest to be the next leader of the federal Conservatives at a time when she says the party is running to the extremes.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
Health
-
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.
-
Health Canada recalls Crescent brand sliced deli meats over Listeria concerns
Health Canada has recalled Crescent brand sliced pastrami and Tuscan turkey breast sold in Ontario over Listeria concerns.
-
300,000 Canadians at 'severe' or 'moderate' risk of gambling problems
While problem gambling affects a minority of the Canadian population, more than 300,000 are at “severe” or “moderate risk” for gambling-related problems, according to a Statistics Canada study of gambling behaviour.
Sci-Tech
-
China's Huawei says sales down but new ventures growing
Chinese tech giant Huawei said Friday its revenue fell in the first half of 2022 but new ventures in autos and other industries helped to offset a decline in smartphone sales under U.S. sanctions.
-
It didn't take long for Meta's new chatbot to say something offensive
Meta's new chatbot can convincingly mimic how humans speak on the internet: for better and worse.
-
'The future of science in Canada is at risk': Researchers call for pay raise
Hundreds of scientists and researchers are expected to gather on Parliament Hill today to call for a raise.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'
Anne Heche is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and her survival isn't expected, according to a statement from a representative.
-
Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'
Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys this year, is leaving his perch as bandleader of 'The Late Show' after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert.
-
Movie reviews: 'Emily the Criminal' is a compelling mix of movie elements that fit together like puzzle pieces
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Emily the Criminal,' 'Fall,' 'Resurrection' and 'Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon.'
Business
-
Telus wants to charge customers a fee for credit card payments
Telus Corp. wants to pass on credit card fees to customers and plans to add a 1.5 per cent "processing fee" starting this fall.
-
Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor sign definitive agreement on planned sale of Freedom Mobile
Rogers Communications Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc. have signed a definitive agreement with Quebecor Inc. that will see the Montreal-based telecom company acquire wireless carrier Freedom Mobile Inc.
-
Amsterdam's Schiphol compensating air travellers hit by chaos
Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travellers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months.
Lifestyle
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
-
Pianist Oscar Peterson becomes first Black Canadian featured on a circulation coin
Canadians will soon be able to carry a piece of national music history in their wallets with the launch of a coin commemorating legendary jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
-
Experienced cat owners may be giving too much affection to their pets: study
According to a U.K. study of the dynamics between humans and domesticated cats, the most experienced cat owners often gave more unwanted attention to the animals.
Sports
-
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's US$1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards.
-
Oilers mourn six-year-old fan who lost battle with brain cancer
The Edmonton Oilers are mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old fan who died after a battle with cancer.
-
Tyson Fury to 'walk away' from boxing after short-lived comeback
Tyson Fury has decided to 'walk away' from boxing, only three days after saying he was returning to the sport.
Autos
-
Kia/Hyundai seat belt pretensioners under investigation
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode.
-
Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant
A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.
-
Gas prices dip just below US$4 for the first time in 5 months
Gasoline prices in the U.S. dipped to just under the US$4 mark for the first time in more than five months -- good news for consumers who are struggling with high prices for many other essentials.