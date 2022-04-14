A Ukrainian mother who wrote contact details on her daughter's back at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has confirmed they are both safe.

Artist Sasha Makoviy shared the image of her daughter, Vira, with the contact information on her back earlier this month on Instagram.

She told Storyful that she wrote the contact details on her daughter's skin on Feb. 24, the first day of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv.

Makoviy says she did it so her daughter could be identified if found alone and potentially be reunited if they were both separated.

She also said she considered, in a moment of panic, possibly tattooing the information on her daughter to ensure the message wouldn't fade away.

On April 5, Makoviy wrote in an update that she and Vira were safe in southern France and staying with volunteers who had offered them accommodation.

"My Instagram has been flooded with messages over the past 24 hours," Makoviy said. "People have been offering help and making sure we were safe. I'm moved to tears."

She also thanked the people of Poland, saying their "generosity and compassion is priceless."

"Your support is what keeps us going," Makoviy added.