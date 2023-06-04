Ukrainian father rushes home after Russian airstrike to find 2-year-old daughter dead in rubble
A Ukrainian man rushed to his home outside the central city of Dnipro in hopes of rescuing his family, only to find his 2-year-old daughter dead and wife seriously wounded as he helped pull them from the rubble of their apartment destroyed in one of Russia's latest airstrikes of the war, authorities reported Sunday.
Writing on Telegram after the body of Liza was recovered, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at least 500 Ukrainian children have been killed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. The United Nations says that around 1,000 other Ukrainian children have been wounded, and thousands of others have been forcibly deported to Russia.
Zelenskyy, who on Thursday had noted International Children's Day, said "Russian weapons and hatred continue to take and destroy the lives of Ukrainian children every day," adding that "many of them could have become famous scholars, artists, sports champions, contributing to Ukraine's history."
"We must hold out and win this war!" he said. "All of Ukraine, all our people, all our children, must be free from the Russian terror!"
Liza was killed when a Russian rocket landed Saturday night in a yard next to her apartment building while she was home with her mother, said Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk. The girl's father rushed home from work.
"The father was on duty, and as I was told, he personally cleared the rubble and pulled out his wife and his daughter. Just imagine the scale of this tragedy," Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, reporting on the rescue that lasted until early Sunday. The girl's mother was hospitalized under intensive care.
Lysak said that five children were among 22 people wounded in Saturday's attack, which damaged two residential buildings.
The mother of one of the children sat amid broken concrete, twisted metal, children's toys and clothes near her apartment building and described what happened.
"I was running from the electrical station across the traffic," Alyona Serednyak recalled. "I was running home. My child was alone at home. We tried to pull my child from under the cage on the window."
She said that they managed to free him and he's now hospitalized in intensive care.
Like Zelenskyy, his wife Olena focused Sunday on children's suffering in the war, dedicating a monument to them in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv.
"Parents hold their children's hand when they take their first steps, when they first take them to kindergarten, to school," Ukraine's first lady said. "The worst thing you can imagine is to hold the hand of a dead child. It just shouldn't be like that. Children must live!"
Russian drone and cruise missile strikes on Sunday targeted multiple areas of the country, including the capital, Kyiv.
The Ukrainian air force said that air defences downed three of five Shahed self-exploding drones and four of the six cruise missiles fired.
Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that two missiles struck a military air base in Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine's Kyrovohrad province. He didn't report damage.
Children play in a playground in front of missile-damaged buildings ahead of a visit by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday March 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia's Defence Ministry said that the military destroyed Ukrainian warplanes and ammunition depots in strikes on Ukrainian airfields, but didn't give further specifics.
The Russian military has reported attacks in recent days on Ukrainian air defence batteries, air bases, troop and ammunition depots, military production factories, command and observation points and other battlefield positions. The strikes come as Ukrainian officials refrain from announcing the launch of their much-anticipated counteroffensive to reclaim more Russian-occupied territory, although the pace of military activity suggests the operation may already be underway.
Ukrainian forces maintained pressure on Russian forces in the eastern city of Bakhmut, which Moscow claimed control of last month after the war's longest and bloodiest battle.
Elsewhere, Russians fighting alongside Ukrainian forces declared they had launched new attacks on Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine. One of the groups, the Russian Volunteer Corps, released videos Sunday showing a purported raid and offering to exchange prisoners with Russian authorities. The Associated Press couldn't independently verify the videos' authenticity.
Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov responded to the prisoner exchange offer in a video of his own, saying he was skeptical the captives are still alive, but that he was open to a meeting to discuss a swap.
Gladkov also reported more Ukrainian shelling Sunday of the border district of Shebekino and neighbouring areas. He said at least two people were killed and multiple people wounded on Saturday and that several fires started.
Some observers see attacks in Belgorod, which prompted Russian authorities to evacuate thousands of residents, as part of Ukraine's efforts to distract Moscow and stretch its forces to help the counteroffensive succeed.
In Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, regional leader Sergei Aksenov reported a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Dzhankoi early Sunday. He claimed that five of the attacking drones were shot down and four others jammed and forced to land, adding that there were no casualties.
The latest Russian raids on Ukrainian cities sparked concerns over civilian safety after officials announced that nearly a quarter of the 4,800 air raid shelters they inspected were locked or unfit for use.
In Kyiv, 44% of 1,078 shelters were found closed up tight or unusable, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin said Sunday.
The official acknowledgments came after a 33-year-old woman in Kyiv reportedly died while waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage on Thursday.
Prosecutors in the capital said that four people were detained as part of a criminal investigation into the woman's death as she and others waited to enter a locked shelter. A security guard who allegedly failed to unlock the doors remained in custody. Three others, including a local official, were placed under house arrest.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Saturday that city authorities received "more than 1,000" complaints regarding locked, dilapidated or insufficient air-raid shelters within a day of launching an online feedback service.
------
Andrew Katell contributed to this report from New York.
