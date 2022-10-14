Ukrainian city of Izium left devastated by Russian occupation

Weeks after Ukraine drove Russian occupation forces from Izium, much of the city remains badly damaged and residents are struggling to survive.

CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman toured some of the damage, seeing destroyed apartment buildings, medical facilities, schools and restaurants.

Izium served as a hub for Russian soldiers for nearly seven months, with an Associated Press investigation finding that Russian torture was widespread for both civilians and soldiers throughout the city.

