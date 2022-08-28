Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each of them about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the plant.
Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.
The city of Zaporizhzhia, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) upriver from the nuclear plant, also came under fire during the night, wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev said.
In eastern Ukraine, where Russian and separatist forces are trying to take control, shelling hit the large and strategically significant cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, but no casualties were reported, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region.
Much of the Donetsk region is held by Russian and separatist forces. It is one of two Ukrainian regions that Russia has recognized as sovereign states.
Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhia plant in case of radiation exposure, which can cause health problems.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear reactors. The systems require power to run, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline Thursday because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Russian forces occupied the nuclear plant complex early in the six-month-old war, but local Ukrainian workers have kept it running. The Ukrainian and Russian governments have repeatedly accused the other of shelling the complex and nearby areas, raising fears of a possible catastrophe.
Periodic shelling has damaged the power station's infrastructure, Ukraine's nuclear power operator, Energoatom, said Saturday. "There are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and the fire hazard is high," it said.
The UN's atomic energy agency has tried to work out an agreement to send a team in to inspect and help secure the plant. Officials said preparations for the visit were underway, but it remained unclear when it might take place.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec Oct. 3 election campaign is officially launched
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30
Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya's capital Sunday, a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli's monthslong stretch of relative calm.
Open letter to Bell says LaFlamme ousting shows sexism, ageism women face at work
An open letter signed by a long list of Canadian luminaries is taking aim at Bell Media's abrupt dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme as anchor of the company's flagship newscast.
Tipping etiquette: When and how much it's appropriate to tip
With restaurants across the country open for in-person dining again, some Canadians might wonder if the societal rules for tipping have changed in the last two-to-three years. To help clarify the rules of engagement, CTVNews.ca spoke with an etiquette expert who offered some tipping advice.
Canada
-
Woman killed in Brampton, Ont., crash that sent 13 people to hospital
More than a dozen people were injured in a fatal multi-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont., that involved a tractor trailer.
-
Mother of Quebecer killed in Ukraine tells memorial service her son was a hero
The mother of Quebec man who was killed last month in Ukraine fighting Russian forces told a memorial service Friday that her son's 'courage and big heart' made him a hero.
-
LIVE COVERAGE
LIVE COVERAGE | Quebec Oct. 3 election campaign is officially launched
The Quebec provincial election campaign is set to officially begin today, giving party leaders about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote.
-
Rally demands Western University remove COVID-19 mandates
More than 400 people made up of students and members of the general public gathered to demand that Western University change its COVID-19 policies and remove its mandates as students return in the fall.
-
63-year-old B.C. man canoeing solo across Canada hopes to inspire
British Columbia's Bert ter Hart is canoeing solo across Canada. Over the past five months, with no electronic navigation, he has paddled and portaged over the Rockies, across the prairies and now through Ontario.
-
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
World
-
Ukrainian cities near Europe's largest nuclear power plant under attack
Russian rocket and artillery strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River, near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian officials said Sunday, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak.
-
Dutch police: 6 dead after truck hit community barbecue
The death toll from an accident when a truck drove off a dike and slammed into a community barbecue in a village south of Rotterdam rose to six Sunday and police said a further seven people are in hospital, including one in critical condition.
-
U.S. data reveals racial gaps in monkeypox vaccinations
The Biden administration said Friday there's enough monkeypox vaccine available now but health officials say the shots aren't getting to some of the people who need the protection the most.
-
School districts move to ease teacher stress, burnout
Addressing the mental health challenges of students coming out of the pandemic has emerged as a priority for schools nationwide. Many districts, facing hiring challenges, see tending to the educators as a way to help them help students and to retain them, amid stressors that range from behavioral problems to fears of shootings.
-
Libya capital remains tense a day after clashes kill over 30
Militias patrolled nearly deserted streets in Libya's capital Sunday, a day after clashes killed over 30 people and ended Tripoli's monthslong stretch of relative calm.
-
Ukraine, Russia trade more blame on threats to nuclear plant
Fears about the potential for a radiation leak at Europe's largest nuclear power plant persisted Saturday as both sides traded blame for nearby shelling. Ukraine said Russian forces fired on areas just across the river from the plant and Russia claimed Ukrainian shells hit a building where nuclear fuel is stored.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
Conservative leadership: A round up of key moments as the race nears its end
With two weeks to go until the Conservative Party of Canada announces its new leader, CTVNews.ca has compiled a round up of some of the key moments from the race.
-
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Health
-
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
State health officials in New York are warning of expanding 'community spread' of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county.
-
Testing finds illness sickening Michigan dogs is parvovirus
An illness that has sickened dogs in northern Michigan, killing some of them, was found to be canine parvovirus, a common ailment the affected dogs were not fully vaccinated against, state officials said.
-
'Synthetic' mouse embryos created without sperm, egg or womb
Scientists have created 'synthetic' mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg or womb.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
-
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
-
How Twitter has been shaken by a whistleblower's allegations
In the days since it was first reported that former Twitter head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko had filed an explosive whistleblower disclosure, the company has had to confront renewed scrutiny from lawmakers, a dip in its stock price and added uncertainty in its high-stakes legal battle with billionaire Elon Musk.
Entertainment
-
'Star Trek' legend's ashes will head to deep space on a Vulcan rocket
The ashes of the late trailblazing 'Star Trek' actor Nichelle Nichols will take flight when they are released into space from a Vulcan Centaur rocket by United Launch Alliance later this year.
-
Harry Potter actor slams Air Canada while travelling to Toronto
An actor known for his role in the Harry Potter franchise took to Twitter Friday to share his experience with Air Canada during a trip to Toronto.
-
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer's cause of death
An autopsy report in the death of country singer Naomi Judd that was obtained Friday by The Associated Press confirmed what family members have already said about how she died. Judd, 76, killed herself with a gun on April 30 at her home in Tennessee.
Business
-
One in four Canadian millennials believe they will never own a home, survey finds
Despite the cooling housing market, 25 per cent of non-homeowner millennials in Canada still say they believe they will never own a home, according to a new survey.
-
'Tip-flation': What's behind rising tip percentages at restaurants?
The amount Canadian diners tip as a percentage of their bill is rising, recent data suggests. Experts say the reasons for this range from diners' altruism during the pandemic, to the practice by some restaurants of changing their payment prompts, according to experts in the food and hospitality industry.
-
Canadians are resorting to debt to pay bills amid high inflation
Amid high inflation rates in Canada, which peaked in June at a staggering 8.1 per cent, a new survey has found that many Canadians are now turning to debt to keep up with their expenses.
Lifestyle
-
'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products will disappear from shelves at delis, bagel shops, and grocery stores: Liberté cream cheese.
-
'The impact is huge': Victoria litter-picker makes global connections
A Victoria librarian was inspired to make a global impact by picking up litter on his walks during the pandemic, and has inspired garbage-grabbers around the world, from Australia to the U.K.
-
Rare type of dolphin calf found ill, improves with tube-fed milk, helping hands
An Irrawaddy dolphin calf, considered a vulnerable species by International Union for Conservation of Nature, was found sick and almost drowning in a tidal pool on Thailand's shore, and is now being cared for.
Sports
-
Mickey Mantle card breaks record as sports memorabilia soar
A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for US$12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years.
-
Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation
A major public backlash coupled with the graphic details contained in a lawsuit alleging Matt Araiza's involvement in a gang rape of a teenager last fall, left Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane little choice but to release the team's rookie punter on Saturday.
-
Nazem Kadri shares Stanley Cup with hometown of London, Ont.
This was the celebration Nazem Kadri had been waiting for — his day with hockey's Holy Grail. Players only get a short time with Lord Stanley's Cup, but the 31-year-old from London, Ont., wanted to share it with his faith community, and the mosque where he grew up.
Autos
-
Princess Diana's unique Ford Escort fetches US$850,000 at auction
A Ford Escort RS Turbo Series 1 that was driven by the late Princess Diana fetched a whopping 724,500 pounds (US$851,070) at an auction held at Britain's Silverstone racing circuit on Saturday.
-
Audi to enter Formula One in 2026 as power unit manufacturer
German manufacturer Audi will enter Formula One in 2026 in line with new engine regulations, chairman Markus Duesmann said on Friday.
-
Refreshed Leclerc eyes Formula One comeback; Hamilton encouraged
Charles Leclerc really needed the Formula One break to clear his mind. His season started so promisingly, then his big lead over title rival Max Verstappen blew up into a huge deficit.