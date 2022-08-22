Ukraine war: six months that shook the world

Moderna to supply 12M doses of Omicron-targeted COVID shot to Canada

Moderna Inc. will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus to Canada, the company said on Monday. The Canadian government had entered into a supply deal with the company last year for supply of its COVID vaccine for 2022 and 2023, with the contract allowing access to new vaccine adaptations.

A Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse loads a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

