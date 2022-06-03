Ukraine war: 100 days of death, destruction and turmoil
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
Those images tell just a part of the overall picture of Europe's worst armed conflict in decades. Here's a look at some numbers and statistics that — while in flux and at times uncertain — shed further light on the death, destruction, displacement and economic havoc wrought by the war as it reaches this milestone with no end in sight.
- Complete coverage of the war in Ukraine
- Ukraine facing grinding campaign as it waits for weapons
- WATCH: A survivor shares what it was like being trapped in Mariupol
THE HUMAN TOLL
Nobody really knows how many combatants or civilians have died, and claims of casualties by government officials — who may sometimes be exaggerating or lowballing their figures for public relations reasons — are all but impossible to verify.
Government officials, UN agencies and others who carry out the grim task of counting the dead don't always get access to places where people were killed.
And Moscow has released scant information about casualties among its forces and allies, and given no accounting of civilian deaths in areas under its control. In some places — such as the long-besieged city of Mariupol, potentially the war's biggest killing field — Russian forces are accused of trying to cover up deaths and dumping bodies into mass graves, clouding the overall toll.
With all those caveats, “at least tens of thousands” of Ukrainian civilians have died so far, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday in comments to Luxembourg's parliament.
In Mariupol alone, officials have reported over 21,000 civilian dead. Sievierodonetsk, a city in the eastern region of Luhansk that has become the focus of Russia’s offensive, has seen roughly 1,500 casualties, according to the mayor.
Such estimates comprise both those killed by Russian strikes or troops and those who succumbed to secondary effects such as hunger and sickness as food supplies and health services collapsed.
Zelenskyy said this week that 60 to 100 Ukrainian soldiers are dying in combat every day, with about 500 more wounded.
Russia's last publicly released figures for its own forces came March 25, when a general told state media that 1,351 soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded.
Ukraine and Western observers say the real number is much higher: Zelenskyy said Thursday that more than 30,000 Russian servicemen have died — “more than the Soviet Union lost in 10 years of the war in Afghanistan”; in late April, the British government estimated Russian losses at 15,000.
Speaking on condition of anonymity Wednesday to discuss intelligence matters, a Western official said Russia is “still taking casualties, but ... in smaller numbers.” The official estimated that some 40,000 Russian troops have been wounded.
In Moscow-backed separatist enclaves in eastern Ukraine, authorities have reported over 1,300 fighters lost and nearly 7,500 wounded in the Donetsk region, along with 477 dead civilians and nearly 2,400 wounded; plus 29 civilians killed and 60 wounded in Luhansk.
THE DEVASTATION
Relentless shelling, bombing and airstrikes have reduced large swaths of many cities and towns to rubble.
Ukraine’s parliamentary commission on human rights says Russia's military has destroyed almost 38,000 residential buildings, rendering about 220,000 people homeless.
Nearly 1,900 educational facilities from kindergartens to grade schools to universities have been damaged, including 180 completely ruined.
Other infrastructure losses include 300 car and 50 rail bridges, 500 factories and about 500 damaged hospitals, according to Ukrainian officials.
The World Health Organization has tallied 296 attacks on hospitals, ambulances and medical workers in Ukraine this year.
FLEEING HOME
The UN refugee agency UNHCR estimates that about 6.8 million people have been driven out of Ukraine at some point during the conflict.
But since fighting subsided in the area near Kyiv and elsewhere, and Russian forces redeployed to the east and south, about 2.2 million have returned to the country, it says.
The UN's International Organization for Migration estimates that as of May 23 there were more than 7.1 million internally displaced people — that is, those who fled their homes but remain in the country. That's down from over 8 million in an earlier count.
LAND SEIZED
Ukrainian officials say that before the February invasion, Russia controlled some 7% of Ukrainian territory including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk. On Thursday, Zelenskyy said Russian forces now held 20% of the country.
While the front lines are constantly shifting, that amounts to an additional 58,000 square kilometres under Russian control, a total area slightly larger than Croatia or a little smaller than the U.S. state of West Virginia.
THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE ...
The West has levied a host of retaliatory sanctions against Moscow including on the crucial oil and gas sectors, and Europe is beginning to wean itself from its dependence on Russian energy.
Evgeny Gontmakher, academic director of European Dialogue, wrote in a paper this week that Russia currently faces over 5,000 targeted sanctions, more than any other country. Some US$300 billion of Russian gold and foreign exchange reserves in the West have been frozen, he added, and air traffic in the country dropped from 8.1 million to 5.2 million passengers between January and March.
Additionally, the Kyiv School of Economics has reported that more than 1,000 “self-sanctioning” companies have curtailed their operations in Russia.
The MOEX Russia stock index has plunged by about a quarter since just before the invasion and is down nearly 40 percent from the start of the year. And the Russian Central Bank said last week that annualized inflation came in at 17.8 percent in April.
Ukraine, meanwhile, has reported suffering a staggering economic blow: 35% of GDP wiped out by the war.
“Our direct losses today exceed $600 billion,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Zelenskyy’s office, said recently.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, says it has been unable to export some 22 million tons of grain. It blames a backlog of shipments on Russian blockades or capture of key ports. Zelenskyy accused Russia this week of stealing at least a half-million tons of grain during the invasion.
... AND THE WORLD
The fallout has rippled around the globe, further driving up costs for basic goods on top of inflation that was already in full swing in many places before the invasion.
Crude oil prices in London and New York have risen by 20 to 25 percent, resulting in higher prices at the pump and for an array of petroleum-based products.
Developing countries are being squeezed particularly hard by higher costs of food, fuel and financing, according to economist Richard Kozul-Wright of the UN Conference on Trade and Development
Wheat supplies have been disrupted in African nations, which imported 44% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine in the years immediately before the invasion. The African Development Bank has reported a 45% increase in continental prices for the grain, affecting everything from Mauritanian couscous to the fried donuts sold in Congo.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
EXCLUSIVE | 'She was very, very kind': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives in London, meets Queen Elizabeth II
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrived in London on Thursday, meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the start of her four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Ukraine war: 100 days of death, destruction and turmoil
One hundred days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war has brought the world a near-daily drumbeat of gut wrenching scenes: Civilian corpses in the streets of Bucha; a blown-up theatre in Mariupol; the chaos at a Kramatorsk train station in the wake of a Russian missile strike.
Man smashed ancient museum artifacts worth millions, police say
A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than US$5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said.
Canada
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Andrea Horwath resigns as NDP party leader after Ontario election
Andrea Horwath's time as leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is coming to an end. Horwath made the announcement during her concession speech after another provincial election defeat.
-
Ontario election results as Doug Ford wins majority
Doug Ford will be re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares.
-
Steven Del Duca steps down as leader of Ontario Liberal Party
The Ontario Liberals suffered a disastrous night on Thursday, barely climbing out of 'minivan' party status with their leader Steven Del Duca losing in his hometown and stepping down as party leader.
-
Alberta confirms first case of monkeypox
Alberta's top doctor has reported that the province confirmed its first case of monkeypox.
-
B.C.'s drug decriminalization threshold based on police input, federal minister says of criticism
The federal government's decision on British Columbia's drug decriminalization threshold was based on police input, says Canada's minister of mental health and addictions.
World
-
In Hong Kong, memories of China's Tiananmen Square massacre are being erased
For decades it was a symbol of freedom on Chinese controlled soil: every June 4, come rain or shine, tens of thousands of people would descend on Victoria Park in Hong Kong to commemorate the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. But now, that freedom of expression is in question.
-
Pakistani Taliban extend truce with government in Islamabad
The Pakistani Taliban said Thursday they have indefinitely extended a cease-fire with the government in Islamabad, following two days of talks with a delegation of Pakistani tribal elders that were hosted by the Afghan Taliban.
-
Envoy says U.S., allies preparing for North Korean nuclear test
U.S. President Joe Biden's special envoy for North Korea said Friday the United States is 'preparing for all contingencies' in close co-ordination with its South Korean and Japanese allies as it monitors North Korean arrangements for a possible nuclear test explosion that outside officials say could be imminent.
-
Biden appeals for tougher gun laws: 'How much more carnage?'
'Enough, enough,' U.S. President Joe Biden exclaimed over and over Thursday night, as he delivered an impassioned address to the nation imploring U.S. Congress to take action against gun violence after mass shootings he said had turned schools, supermarkets and other everyday places into 'killing fields.'
-
-
Police say man shoots 2 females, self outside Iowa church
A man shot two females to death and then apparently killed himself Thursday night outside a church in Ames, authorities said.
Politics
-
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
-
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
-
Bill to create Canada Disability Benefit reintroduced but with few details
The federal government has reintroduced legislation to create a monthly benefit cheque for working-age Canadians with disabilities but Ottawa still can't say who will qualify, how much they'd get or when the cheques will start flowing.
Health
-
Am I protected from monkeypox if I've been vaccinated against smallpox? Your questions answered
As more countries report new cases of monkeypox, experts around the world are working to monitor the chains of transmission and try to stem the unusual outbreak.
-
Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later
Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women will face even more hurdles in some parts of the country, and may have to travel to another state to get an abortion.
-
Study ties increasing depression in mothers to their child's risk of behavioural issues
A new American study has found a link between mothers who experience rising levels of depression prior to becoming pregnant until the months following birth, and their children's risk of developing behavioural issues.
Sci-Tech
-
Sheryl Sandberg to step down as COO of Facebook-parent Meta
Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down as chief operating officer of Facebook-parent Meta, the company confirmed on Wednesday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court temporarily blocks Texas's social media moderation law
The Supreme Court of the United States temporarily blocked a sweeping Texas law on Tuesday that restricts the ability of Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to moderate content on their platforms. By a 5-4 vote, the justices granted an emergency request from the tech industry to block a lower court order that would have allowed the law to take hold, pending legal challenges.
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
Entertainment
-
Stormy Daniels fraud nets Michael Avenatti a 4-year sentence
Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for cheating client Stormy Daniels, the porn actor who catapulted him to fame, of hundreds of thousands of dollars in book proceeds.
-
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial continue deliberations after reporting deadlock
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard reviewed testimony and asked more questions Thursday, after telling the court earlier in the day that they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
-
'Top Gun: Maverick' brings back the Taiwan flag after controversy
'Top Gun: Maverick' is now showing Taiwan's official flag after an outcry, putting its release in mainland China in jeopardy.
Business
-
Deputy Bank of Canada governor warns key interest rate could rise above previous target of 3 per cent
One day after raising the key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent, the Bank of Canada is warning Canadians that rates could rise above previously targeted levels in order to deal with what the bank calls 'entrenched inflation.'
-
Asian shares rise, China trading closed for national holiday
Asian shares rose Friday amid mixed signs for investors such as rising energy prices and COVID-19 restrictions easing in China. Trading was closed in China for the Dragon Boat Festival, a national holiday. Benchmarks in the rest of the region edged higher, cheered by a rally overnight on Wall Street.
-
OPEC+ alliance boosts oil production as energy prices soar
The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Harini Logan wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in first-ever tiebreaker
Harini Logan has won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, defeating Vikram Raju in the bee's first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
-
Cape Breton teen pays costume tribute to 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach
Mattea Roach's 23 straight wins — at 23-years-old — captured the country's imagination, including that of a 16-year-old high school student in Cheticamp, N.S.
Sports
-
Avalanche blank Oilers 4-0 to continue Western Conference final lead
Nazem Kadri set up three goals in just over two minutes early in the second period and Pavel Francouz made 24 saves in place of the injured Darcy Kuemper for the first playoff shutout of his career as the Colorado Avalanche blanked the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference final.
-
Celtics earn big comeback win against Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics rode the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history to a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Thursday night.
-
Darryl Sutter named NHL coach of the year, takes home Jack Adams Award
Darryl Sutter was named the NHL coach of the year Thursday night.
Autos
-
High prices, lack of inventory as rental car operators face vehicle shortage
Canadians looking to get away in the coming months may have a hard time getting around, as for the second summer in a row, rental car operators are facing a severe shortage of stock.
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race's record purse, earning an unprecedented US$3.1 million cheque for Sunday's victory.