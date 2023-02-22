Ukraine urges all nations to vote to preserve its territory

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the eleventh emergency special session of the General Assembly, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social