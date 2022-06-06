Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy seeks corridor for grain vessels

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege: AP

Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol where their last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow's invasion.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social